Spacey Jane are heating things up ahead of album three, If That Makes Sense, with their latest single, “Through My Teeth”.

It’s a dreamy, guitar-soaked ballad that sees frontman Caleb Harper wrestle with “the guilt and dissonance that come with growing up.” The band calls it one of their favourites – a nostalgic slow-burn that rolls right through to the final fill.

“We can’t wait for you to hear it,” the band shares. “It felt like the perfect way to start the album.”

“Through My Teeth” follows earlier cuts “How To Kill Houseplants” and “All The Noise”, all set to feature on If That Makes Sense, due out May 9.

Big songs, big tour.

In February, Spacey Jane announced their biggest-ever headline tour across Australia and New Zealand. The 20-date run kicks off just weeks after the album’s release, with stops in Wellington, Christchurch, Auckland, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Canberra, Newcastle, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Hobart and Fremantle.

They’ll be joined on the road by Phoebe Go and The Moving Stills, with the exception of their hometown show in Fremantle. Tickets and more info here.

Love Indie? Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The new album sees the Perth band “explore new facets of their sound and dive deeper into themes of falling in and out of love, overcoming trauma and learning to pick up the pieces.”

If That Makes Sense was produced by Mike Crossey (The 1975, Arctic Monkeys, Wolf Alice), with songwriting contributions from Jackson “Day Wave” Phillips and Sarah Aarons (Childish Gambino, Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li).

The new album follows 2022’s Here Comes Everybody and their breakthrough 2020 debut Sunlight. It was Sunlight that first turned the Perth band into hometown heroes, fuelled by the runaway success of “Booster Seat”, which topped triple j’s album poll and picked up the ARIA Award for Song of the Year.

Riding that wave, Spacey Jane delivered a chart-topping second album and became triple j’s most played artist in 2022.

Spacey Jane’s “Through My Teeth” is out now.