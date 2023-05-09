Secret Sounds are introducing a new monthly club night to one of Sydney’s most beloved live music venues.

Ground Level will kick off on Thursday, May 18th, acting as a showcase for the very best local and emerging talent, alongside surprise international guests.

First up is Western Sydney hip hop artist Isaac Puerile, local electronic/reggaeton artist Cherry Chola, Newcastle hyperpop/rap collective Craterface, and Sydney SoundCloud rapper LILPIXIE.

Still just 19-years-old, LILPIXIE has been quickly rising up the Sydney music scene recently. After first being noticed on SoundCloud, the alternative artist has started creating waves in the city’s underground. Rap started out as a coping mechanism for the fledgling star, which is why her intense verses are packed with such heartfelt lyricism.

Mulubinba duo Craterface – baby bruh and DJ Taki – have impressed over several releases, including recent single “Sloth”, and have been pushing boundaries with their mind-melting combination of energetic sound and trippy visual experience, drawing influence from the likes of Death Grips and JPEGMAFIA.

Cherry Chola, meanwhile, is bringing the new wave of electropop reggaeton to Australia. Her genre-hopping sound reflects the inspiration she derived from her Venezuelan background and connection to fantasy, while her songs often mix Spanish vocals over upbeat drums.

Closing out the night is Isaac Puerile, a Western Sydney producer that has long been at the forefront of the wider country’s rap scene. His songs mesh together elements of rap, pop and UK garage into something raw and personal, creating a sound that could only have been made by Isaac. His star is firmly on the rise, with Isaac earning a prestigious slot as an Acclaim All-Star recently.

Ground Level will continue every month, providing a necessary platform to an exciting generation of artists from a wide variety of genres.

Secret Sounds Presents Ground Level

Free entry (RSVP here)

Thursday, May 18th (8pm AEST)

The Lansdowne (D0wnstairs), Sydney, NSW

Isaac Puerile

Cherry Chola

Craterface

LILPIXIE