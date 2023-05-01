Secret Sounds has unveiled a massive lineup of festival sideshows featuring some of the biggest names heading to Splendour in the Grass 2023.
New York rock royalty Yeah Yeah Yeahs, acclaimed British rapper Little Simz and Swedish icon Tove Lo are just some of the overseas artists who’ll perform sideshows across the country. You can check out the full list of festival sideshows below.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, May 9th at 9am local time. The Secret Sounds pre-sale begins on Monday, May 8th at 9am local time (sign up here), while the Vodafone pre-sale begins on Thursday, May 9th at 9am local time (sign up here).
Secret Sounds Festival Sideshows 2023
More information available via secretsounds.com
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
With Automatic
Thursday 20 July 2023
MCA, Melbourne, VIC
Monday 24 July 2023
Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW
Sam Fender
Thursday 20 July 2023
HBF Stadium, Perth, WA
Little Simz
Wednesday 19 July 2023
MCA, Melbourne, VIC
Friday 21 July 2023
Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW
Tove Lo
With Blusher
Wednesday 19 July 2023
Forum, Melbourne, VIC
Tuesday 25 July 2023
Roundhouse, Sydney, nSW
Loyle Carner
Saturday 22 July 2023
Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW
Tuesday 25 July 2023
Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA
Thursday 27 July 2023
Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC
iann dior
Wednesday 19 July 2023
170 Russell, Melbourne, VIC
Saturday 22 July 2023
Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Thursday 20 July 2023
Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW
Friday 21 July 2023
170 Russell, Melbourne, VIC
Noah Cyrus
With PJ Harding
Sunday 9 July 2023
Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW
Sunday 16 July 2023
170 Russell, Melbourne, VIC
Sudan Archives
Saturday 22 July 2023
Liberty Hall, Sydney, NSW
Tuesday 25 July 2023
170 Russell, Melbourne, VIC
Del Water Gap
Friday 21 July 2023
Howler, Melbourne, VIC
Saturday 22 July 2023
Oxford Arts Factory, Sydney, NSW
Lewis Capaldi
With Noah Cyrus
Friday 7 July 2023 (SOLD OUT)
Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW
Saturday 8 July 2023 (SOLD OUT)
Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW
Tuesday 11 July 2023
RAC Arena, Perth, WA
Thursday 13 July 2023 (SOLD OUT)
Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide
Friday 14 July 2023 (SOLD OUT)
Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne
Saturday 15 July 2023 (SOLD OUT)
Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne
