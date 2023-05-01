Secret Sounds has unveiled a massive lineup of festival sideshows featuring some of the biggest names heading to Splendour in the Grass 2023.

New York rock royalty Yeah Yeah Yeahs, acclaimed British rapper Little Simz and Swedish icon Tove Lo are just some of the overseas artists who’ll perform sideshows across the country. You can check out the full list of festival sideshows below.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, May 9th at 9am local time. The Secret Sounds pre-sale begins on Monday, May 8th at 9am local time (sign up here), while the Vodafone pre-sale begins on Thursday, May 9th at 9am local time (sign up here).

Secret Sounds Festival Sideshows 2023

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

With Automatic

Thursday 20 July 2023

MCA, Melbourne, VIC

Monday 24 July 2023

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW

Sam Fender

Thursday 20 July 2023

HBF Stadium, Perth, WA

Little Simz

Wednesday 19 July 2023

MCA, Melbourne, VIC

Friday 21 July 2023

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW

Tove Lo

With Blusher

Wednesday 19 July 2023

Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday 25 July 2023

Roundhouse, Sydney, nSW

Loyle Carner

Saturday 22 July 2023

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Tuesday 25 July 2023

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA

Thursday 27 July 2023

Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

iann dior

Wednesday 19 July 2023

170 Russell, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday 22 July 2023

Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Thursday 20 July 2023

Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Friday 21 July 2023

170 Russell, Melbourne, VIC

Noah Cyrus

With PJ Harding

Sunday 9 July 2023

Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Sunday 16 July 2023

170 Russell, Melbourne, VIC

Sudan Archives

Saturday 22 July 2023

Liberty Hall, Sydney, NSW

Tuesday 25 July 2023

170 Russell, Melbourne, VIC

Del Water Gap

Friday 21 July 2023

Howler, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday 22 July 2023

Oxford Arts Factory, Sydney, NSW

Lewis Capaldi

With Noah Cyrus

Friday 7 July 2023 (SOLD OUT)

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Saturday 8 July 2023 (SOLD OUT)

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Tuesday 11 July 2023

RAC Arena, Perth, WA

Thursday 13 July 2023 (SOLD OUT)

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide

Friday 14 July 2023 (SOLD OUT)

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Saturday 15 July 2023 (SOLD OUT)

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

The writer used AI tools to publish part of this article. The Brag Media relies on journalists to fact check & edit all articles regardless of any AI tools used.