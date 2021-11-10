The security guard who notoriously claimed he was pricked in the neck with drugs during the chaos of Astroworld has already walked back his claim.

In the immediate aftermath of last Friday’s tragic event, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner discussed a report that un unnamed individual may have injected other people with drugs at Travis Scott’s festival.

“We do have a report of a security officer… who was reaching over to restrain a citizen and he felt a prick in his neck,” Finner explained back then. “He went unconscious and they administered Narcan and he was revived. The medical staff did notice a prick that was similar to if somebody was trying to inject.”

Many people expressed scepticism at Finner’s statement at the time and now, as per Consequence of Sound, the security guard in questions has recanted his story.

“We did locate that security guard,” Finner admitted in a press conference yesterday, November 10th. “His story is not consistent with those previous claims. He says he was struck in his head, he went unconscious, and he woke up in the security tent. He says that no one injected drugs into him.”

Travis Scott had come in for criticism for counting to perform at the festival for around 40 minutes after trouble first started. However, Finner confirmed in his latest press conference that it was Live Nation, Astroworld’s promoter, who had the ultimate authority to end the event early.

He also stated that Live Nation was responsible for securing the mosh pits for the event and that there was a discrepancy in the amount of private security guards contracted for the festival to the amount who actually physically turned up.

Watch the full Houston police press conference on the Astroworld festival: