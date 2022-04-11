A message from Selena Gomez to her body shamers: she doesn’t give a damn about her weight, and neither should anyone else.

Selena Gomez has absolutely no patience for people who judge her weight, and she will say it like the absolute queen she is.

In a recent video on her Tiktok stories, Gomez – who recently claimed she had not used the internet in four and a half years – talked about how she tries to maintain her weight, but like all of us mere mortals, the call of fast-food is sometimes too strong to resist.

“So I’ve been trying to stay skinny, but I went to Jack in the Box and I got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich,” she said, and we all felt that.

In a job like hers, however, people find faults with everything. More often than not, it’s weight that becomes the object of gossip. Gomez, however, does not care one bit.

“But honestly, I don’t care about my weight because people bitch about it anyway. ‘You’re too small,’ ‘you’re too big,’ ‘that doesn’t fit.’ ‘Meh meh meh meh.’ ” she said.

“Bitch, I am perfect the way I am,” she added. “Moral of the story? Bye.” she concluded.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Gomez has been open about her struggles with weight since her kidney transplant in 2017, which causes ‘weight fluctuations’.

“I experienced [body-shaming] with my weight fluctuation for the first time. I have lupus and deal with kidney issues and high blood pressure, so I deal with a lot of health issues, and for me that’s when I really started noticing more of the body image stuff.” she said on Giving Back Generation in 2019.

“I really noticed when people started attacking me for that. And in reality, that’s just my truth. I fluctuate. It depends on what’s happening in my life.” she said.

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.

Check out ‘Lose You To Love Me’ by Selena Gomez: