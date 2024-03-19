Supporting Lil Wayne…the Jonas Brothers…and The Kid Laroi? Talk about range.

Doing it before releasing a full-length debut album, and with under 50K monthly Spotify listeners and Instagram followers? That makes it even more noteworthy.

Meet Selfish Sons, an indie rock trio hailing from Brisbane who are making waves globally by supporting some of the biggest names in music.

The band hit dates on Lil Wayne’s US tour with Cordae this month, and headlined their own show at the Californian venue Nova; they shared the same stage with the Jonas Brothers on home soil, one established trio supporting an emerging one; they’re also one of the Aussie acts representing the country at SXSW 2024.

Add in the killer new single, “Backseat Drive”, released last week, featuring confident vocals and infectious melodies, and it’s been an impressive start to 2024 for Selfish Sons.

But who exactly are these rising stars with their perfectly tousled curls? Well, it seems like brotherly bond and lifelong friendship might be the secret sauce to their success.

Brothers Jordy and Finn, along with their best mate Jonty, formed the core of Selfish Sons back in high school, blending rock and pop influences from the early 2000s into their sound.

Following the release of their 2022 EP Secondhand Emotion, the stellar support slots started to arrive, with the trio stages with the likes of The Kid Laroi, The Driver Era, and MAY-A.

Since then, Selfish Sons have quickly proved they’re no ordinary indie band, stepping confidently into arena territory at a remarkably early stage of their career.

It’s lucky, then, that they’ve got the tracks to back them up, including “Get Me Down”, “Burn”, and “Edge of Emptiness”, all of which build on a sound reminiscent of Twenty One Pilots and The Neighbourhood, yet remains distinctly their own.

The trio have been keeping their growing fanbase along for the ride on Instagram, sharing: “It’s been a surreal few weeks for us, and we’re so lucky to be able to share our music with you all.”

As for what’s next? Selfish Sons still have a few remaining tour dates with Lil Wayne, and they’re really keen to make it to Splendour in the Grass one day. “We’ve always wanted to be like a festival act. Splendour has always been a big goal for us. So please, Secret Sounds if you’re listening… Hi, how are you? Let’s chat,” they recently told triple j.

More music is also expected from the band in 2024. Check out some of the highlights from their recent touring adventures below.