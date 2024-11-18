Who needs a fancy venue when you’ve got a U-Haul? Brisbane alt-rock trio Selfish Sons just rewrote the rulebook on gigging, transforming a rented moving truck into a mobile stage for a series of pop-up concerts across LA.

Forget traditional promo tours—these guys took their music straight to the streets of LA’s most iconic spots. The band hit everywhere from the Silverlake Flea Market to the chaotic sidewalks of Hollywood Boulevard, proving that a little creativity and a lot of guts can go a long way.

And when night fell? They parked their branded U-Haul outside dive bars around Silverlake, delivering raw, high-energy sets right from the back of the truck. Picture a mosh pit in the middle of a parking lot, and you’re halfway there.

“We wanted to create an unforgettable experience for our fans that was up-close and personal,” Selfish Sons shared. “Playing these impromptu shows in unconventional spaces reflects who we are as artists and our dedication to making music accessible and authentic.”

This wasn’t just a moving truck—it was a mobile command centre for rock ‘n’ roll. QR codes plastered on the U-Haul let fans presave the band’s new EP and follow them on social media. It was DIY marketing at its finest, blending music, tech, and a big ol’ helping of hustle.

The street-level campaign marked a bold new chapter for Selfish Sons, who are clearly unafraid to shake things up. Their U-Haul stunt didn’t just build buzz for their EP—it also cemented their connection to LA’s underground music scene, proving that you don’t need a massive budget to make a massive impact.

With crowd flocking to their guerrilla-style gigs, Selfish Sons have shown they’re not just another alt-rock band—they’re innovators who know how to keep it real. If this is how they promote an EP, who knows what’s next? A U-Haul world tour, perhaps?