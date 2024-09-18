Alt-rock trio Selfish Sons are back with their new single, “Revolver.”

After sold-out tours across Australia, the Brisbane-based band is getting ready for a US tour supporting Lil Wayne and The Kid Laroi.

“Revolver is a song that digs deep into the emotional turmoil of losing yourself in a toxic relationship, only to reclaim your identity with newfound strength,” says lead vocalist Jordy.

“It’s so easy to adopt a different identity to please someone you love and think loves you back. But when I realised I gave up the best parts of myself for someone with the wrong intentions, I knew I had to face the harsh realities and empower myself again.

The single was mixed by Grammy-winning producer Mark Rankin (Harry Styles, Adele, Queens of the Stone Age). It’s meant to be a raw anthem for those dealing with self-worth and toxic relationships.

Selfish Sons have spent recent years building a loyal following both at home and abroad. Tone Deaf described them as “no ordinary indie band,” highlighting their quick rise in their career earlier this year.

The band—composed of brothers Jordy, Finn, and Jonty—has supported acts like The Jonas Brothers, The Driver Era, Pale Waves, and MAY-A. They’ve also gained popularity on TikTok, with over 100k followers and 2.4 million likes.

Looking ahead, Selfish Sons will release a new EP in early 2025 and will tour Australia in February and March (see full dates and ticket info here).

Jordy, Finn, and Jonty formed Selfish Sons in high school, blending early 2000s rock and pop influences into their sound.

Since their 2022 EP Secondhand Emotion, they’ve continued to develop their music with tracks like “Get Me Down,” “Burn,” and “Edge of Emptiness,” which are reminiscent of Twenty One Pilots and The Neighbourhood.

Selfish Sons’ “Revolver” is out now.