System of a Down, to the frustration of their diehard fans, continue to grapple with internal tensions that have long prevented them from releasing a new full-length album.

The band’s internal discord is candidly detailed in the upcoming memoir by vocalist Serj Tankian, titled Down with the System: A Memoir (of Sorts).

In the revealing memoir, Tankian shares the depths of the fractures within the band, which have presented a significant barrier to new music. His revelations include a dramatic moment during a 2017 band meeting where he encouraged his bandmates – guitarist Daron Malakian, bassist Shavo Odadjian, and drummer John Dolmayan – to consider finding a new lead singer to replace him.

In an excerpt shared by Rolling Stone, Tankian also reveals that the issues between him and the rest of the band stem in part from his reluctance to tour, which is due in part to a back injury previously while on the road.

He expressed his feelings to his bandmates with some lighthearted banter, proposing a “going-away party” while admitting his waning interest in touring. “Look guys, I’ve been very clear that… I don’t want to hold you guys back. This is your dream,” Tankian says in the excerpt.

Despite Tankian’s suggestion, the transition to a new vocalist has not been smooth. Odadjian later revealed that the band did attempt to work with another singer, but the replacement could not match the distinctive vocal style that Tankian brought to System of a Down’s music. The search for a suitable vocalist continues, with Tankian providing further recommendations, though no permanent change has been made so far.

While the memoir delves into these “messy” dynamics, Tankian also emphasises that the members of System of a Down remain close friends, sharing a deep bond that extends beyond their musical collaboration.

Tankian’s memoir is set to be released this week via Hatchette Books. It promises to offer fans a deeper understanding of the personal and professional challenges faced by one of rock’s most beloved bands.

And despite their internal challenges, System of a Down are set to co-headline a show with Deftones in San Francisco.