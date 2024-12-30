The highlight of any New Year’s party, hands down, is that pivotal moment when one friend grabs the aux cord or takes over the Bluetooth connection with an urgent need to play the song.

It doesn’t matter why they chose it, and they don’t care if no one else knows it.

What matters is that everyone hears it. Immediately.

That is, of course, after the agonising minute of dead air and antici…pation while the connection is figured out.

There’s a common trend online to help those with control of the speakers on New Year’s Eve time the perfect message or mood to help ring in the new year. It’s equal parts joke and life hack that really started picking up around 2017: timing a specific song so that its most impactful, hilarious, or emotional moment drops precisely at the stroke of midnight on January 1st.

Think of it as setting the mood to launch the New Year for everyone in the room. It’s a bold move, one that requires precision, confidence, and a little bit of planning.

To help you curate your perfect New Year’s Soundtrack, Tone Deaf has compiled some of our favourite tracks (hacks, if you will) from the internet, including the meme band of all meme bands, Smash Mouth.

From the classics:

Heads-up!!! If you play “In The Air tonight” by Phil Collins on NYE at exactly 11:56:40pm, the drum break will play right as the clock strikes midnight. 🎶🥁 pic.twitter.com/IPDRPfCmm6 — Joey Mate™️ 🇦🇺 🇳🇱 (@Joey1800callme) December 26, 2024

If you play “Africa” by Toto at exactly 11:58:43pm on New Year’s Eve, the first chorus will play at exactly midnight. Kick off 2018 the way it’s meant to be — Jeremy (@CorgiWeather) December 17, 2017

If you play "Country Roads” by John Denver at 11:59:29 pm on New Year's Eve the first “country roads take me home” will play right as the clock strikes midnight. Start off your new year right. — Rach (@Teter06) December 19, 2017

Everybody play Free Bird at 11:55:05 pm on New Year’s Eve. Just trust us. — The Jovie Joves (@JovianTwins) December 29, 2024

To the alternative:

if you play "Suffocate" by Knocked Loose featuring Poppy at 11:58:05 PM on New Year's Eve, Poppy will scream “SUFFOCATE” right as the clock strikes midnight. start your new year off right. — State of the Scene (@SOTSPodcast) December 27, 2024

If you play RATATATA by BABYMETAL and Electric Callboy at 11:57:37 PM on New Year's Eve, BABYMETAL will shout RATATATA right as the clock strikes midnight. The only way to start 2025 in my Opinion. pic.twitter.com/la17kT4GmB — Lenzer (@Lenzer1232) December 27, 2024

If you play Disturbed’s “Down With the Sickness” at exactly 11:59:29 on New Years, the “OH-WA-AH-AH-AH” part will play at exactly midnight. Start your nu year off right — Loudwire (@Loudwire) December 30, 2018

The pop girlies:

if you play 'Firework' by Katy Perry at exactly 11:59:07 on New Year's Eve, the first 'cause baby you're a firework' will play at exactly midnight 🎆 pic.twitter.com/YrXs96gUUe — kursat (@kursatperry) December 31, 2023

If you play "…Ready For It?" by Taylor Swift at 11:58:48 on New Year's Eve, Taylor will say: "ARE YOU READY FOR IT?" and the bass will drop as soon as you enter 2025 — Clau 💖 MET MICHAEL & LUKE (@Mike_O_Like) December 29, 2024

There’s this…

If you play "All Star" by Smash Mouth at exactly 11:59:40 on new years eve, “The years start coming and they don’t stop coming” will play at exactly midnight. Start off your new year right — Sean King (@seeeeeeanking) December 17, 2017

But also…

if you play 'All Star' by Smash Mouth at exactly 11:56:39 on New Year’s Eve, the song will be over just before midnight hits.

Start the new year right

by not listening to All Star by Smash Mouth. — BRY (@BryOnTour) December 22, 2017

And one for the Aussies: