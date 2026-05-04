The set times for Groovin the Moo’s massive 2026 edition have dropped.

The regional festival is returning for a one-off show this Saturday, May 9th in Lismore, NSW, with a stellar crop of local and international artists set to perform.

Led by the legendary Denzel Curry, the lineup includes Ninajirachi, Matt Corby, The Chats, Dope Lemon (Angus Stone), Baker Boy, The Terrys, Tones and I, and Maple’s Pet Dinosaur.

Lismore locals Mr Rhodes will kick off the day at 11am, followed by 17-year-old Angel White at 11:30am, and The Colliflowers at 12:05pm. Up-and-comer Maple’s Pet Dinosaur will take the stage at 12:50pm, before The Terrys at 1:40pm, and The Chats at 2:40pm – fresh off their Coachella set.

Baker Boy will take the stage at 3:40pm. Dope Lemon will be on at 4:45pm, followed by Ninajirachi at 5:45pm – also still on a high post-Coachella – and Matt Corby at 7pm. Tones and I will play at 8:10pm before headliner Denzel Curry at 9:15pm.

All day long, Jimi the Kween will be “bringing the heat” to the main stage, and the festival will also feature rides, a ‘Mini Moo’ land, food stalls, and much more.

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Groovin the Moo’s 2026 return comes after a two-year hiatus. In February, organisers said that the move from a touring festival to a one-off is a “deliberate and considered return… marking the first step of a long-term sustainable model”.

The 2024 event was cancelled just two weeks after its lineup reveal with organisers crediting insufficient ticket sales. Then Rolling Stone AU/NZ reported early last year that Groovin the Moo would not proceed with its 2025 event as it needed to find “the most sustainable model”.

Groovin was a highlight of Australia’s festival calendar for years, bringing big names to regional towns across the country. Past lineups included Billie Eilish, Angie McMahon, Flight Facilities, The Preatures, Amy Shark, Violent Soho, The Wombats, The Veronicas, WAAX, Gang of Youths, and many more.

Traditionally held in March, it has also served as a launchpad for local talent including Confidence Man, Ecca Vandal, Alex Lahey, while being a staple for fans of indie, rock, hip-hop, electronic, and more.

The festival is presented by Great Southern Nights, with support from the NSW Government and Destination NSW, in partnership with ARIA.

GROOVIN THE MOO 2026

Saturday, May 9th

Oakes Oval, Widjabul/Wia-bal Country, Lismore NSW

Lineup (A-Z):

Baker Boy

Denzel Curry (US)

Dope Lemon

Maple’s Pet Dinosaur

Matt Corby

Ninajirachi

The Chats

The Terrys

Tones And I

Plus:

Angel White

The Colliflowers

Mr Rhodes

Kath Ebbs Presents Cowboy Country

From Rolling Stone AU/NZ