Seth Rogan and his wife, Lauren Miller, attended Adele’s One Night Only concert, a televised event where she performed her latest album live for a large, star-studded audience.

In an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Rogan revealed that he and Miller thought they were attending a small concert and smoked “a ton of weed” to prepare.

“We smoked a ton of weed … We pull up and we see cranes, camera cranes, there’s drones flying around, there’s an entire crew there, and I’m like, ‘Oh no, we are at the filming of a television special I think. We’re on a television show.’ “And I’m like, ‘Maybe it’s not that big a television special,’ and then the first person I see is Oprah Winfrey.”

Rogan shared that he and Miller were even more shocked when they realised they had front-row seats at the concert.

“I was there. I was in the front row of the Adele concert. And that is as surprising to me as anyone. Because I had no idea I was attending the taping of an Adele television special at all.

“And then me and my wife were like, ‘Well maybe we can just kind of like slink into the background.’ Like, we’ll just sit in the back, it’s fine, we’re not equipped mentally to deal with doing this right now really.”

“We’re as close as you can fathomably be. I sit down there’s a camera literally pointed at my face.”

Adele’s One Night Only concert was an A-list affair, and Rogan revealed that he and his wife had, quite literally, the best seats in the house: seated at 1A and 1B.

“I was in front of Drake. There is no world where I should be in front of Drake! How is that possible? And I could just feel Drake’s eyes drilling into the back of my head like, ‘Why am I in 3R and he’s in 1A?’

“I was six rows in front of like Ellen DeGeneres and Kris Jenner! I truly have no idea why they did that.”

