Seth Sentry has offered fans a preview of what’s to come on his massive regional tour.

The enduring Australian hip-hop artist is hitting the road on his ‘Off the Beaten Track’ tour this week, and that’s no misnomer: Sentry is heading to spots far out of the way of the usual suspects, Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane (see full dates below).

Why a regional tour now? As Sentry told Rolling Stone AU/NZ in a new interview, it’s always been something he loves to do.

“We’ve always been big on the regional shows and have always included them,” he said, adding that these shows offer a unique connection with fans, many of whom he sees year after year. “It feels more like a hang than a show in many ways. And it’s just fucking lovely to get out of the cities,” he continued.

Sentry also discussed his setlist for the tour, which will feature a good mix of old classics and new material, which means that, yes, fans will get to her “The Waitress Song.”

“Surprisingly, after so long, I don’t get bored playing it live. There’s something about the flow of that song and the response to that song,” Sentry said. “It really stands out, especially when I’ve got a lot of heavier, less playful, more intense songs.

“It really is a nice moment in the set, I feel there’s not many songs in the set that are like it, so it’s always enjoyable… It’s a good mix, even though it is the [Sentry’s 2008 debut EP] Waiter Minute anniversary tour, we’re doing a bunch of stuff from all my projects, plus some new stuff as well,” he added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Sentry talked about his current touring mate and old friend, Pez, explaining that the pair’s relationship has evolved significantly since their early days coming up in the Melbourne music scene.

“We’ve kind of grown up together in that way where when I first met him, neither of us had any idea what the fuck we were doing in music,” Sentry said. Sentry and Pez now find themselves living in the same town, Frankston, with the former revealing, “I’ll be driving Pez to the airport for these shows.”

Seth Sentry ‘Off the Beaten Track’ Regional Tour

Featuring Pez

Tickets and info sethsentry.com

Friday, 27th September

The Jack, Cairns QLD

Saturday, 28th September

Dalrymple Hotel, Townsville QLD

Sunday, 29th September

Magnums Hotel, Airlie Beach QLD

Thursday, 3rd October

New Brighton Hotel – Shark Bar, Manly NSW

Friday, 4th October

University of Wollongong, Wollongong NSW

Saturday, 5th October

The Sunken Monkey Hotel, Erina NSW

Friday, 11th October

Lonnies Nightclub, Launceston TAS

Saturday, 12th October

Uni Bar, Hobart TAS

Friday, 25th October

Mayberry, Darwin NT

Saturday, 26th October

Alice Springs Brewing Co., Alice Springs NT