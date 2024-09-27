Seth Sentry has offered fans a preview of what’s to come on his massive regional tour.
The enduring Australian hip-hop artist is hitting the road on his ‘Off the Beaten Track’ tour this week, and that’s no misnomer: Sentry is heading to spots far out of the way of the usual suspects, Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane (see full dates below).
Why a regional tour now? As Sentry told Rolling Stone AU/NZ in a new interview, it’s always been something he loves to do.
“We’ve always been big on the regional shows and have always included them,” he said, adding that these shows offer a unique connection with fans, many of whom he sees year after year. “It feels more like a hang than a show in many ways. And it’s just fucking lovely to get out of the cities,” he continued.
Sentry also discussed his setlist for the tour, which will feature a good mix of old classics and new material, which means that, yes, fans will get to her “The Waitress Song.”
“Surprisingly, after so long, I don’t get bored playing it live. There’s something about the flow of that song and the response to that song,” Sentry said. “It really stands out, especially when I’ve got a lot of heavier, less playful, more intense songs.
“It really is a nice moment in the set, I feel there’s not many songs in the set that are like it, so it’s always enjoyable… It’s a good mix, even though it is the [Sentry’s 2008 debut EP] Waiter Minute anniversary tour, we’re doing a bunch of stuff from all my projects, plus some new stuff as well,” he added.
Love Hip Hop?
Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more
Elsewhere in the interview, Sentry talked about his current touring mate and old friend, Pez, explaining that the pair’s relationship has evolved significantly since their early days coming up in the Melbourne music scene.
“We’ve kind of grown up together in that way where when I first met him, neither of us had any idea what the fuck we were doing in music,” Sentry said. Sentry and Pez now find themselves living in the same town, Frankston, with the former revealing, “I’ll be driving Pez to the airport for these shows.”
View this post on Instagram
Seth Sentry ‘Off the Beaten Track’ Regional Tour
Featuring Pez
Tickets and info sethsentry.com
Friday, 27th September
The Jack, Cairns QLD
Saturday, 28th September
Dalrymple Hotel, Townsville QLD
Sunday, 29th September
Magnums Hotel, Airlie Beach QLD
Thursday, 3rd October
New Brighton Hotel – Shark Bar, Manly NSW
Friday, 4th October
University of Wollongong, Wollongong NSW
Saturday, 5th October
The Sunken Monkey Hotel, Erina NSW
Friday, 11th October
Lonnies Nightclub, Launceston TAS
Saturday, 12th October
Uni Bar, Hobart TAS
Friday, 25th October
Mayberry, Darwin NT
Saturday, 26th October
Alice Springs Brewing Co., Alice Springs NT