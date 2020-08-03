Sevendust has announced the official release date for their next album, the follow up to 2018’s All I See Is War, which is set to be titled Blood & Stone.

The US rock and alt-metal act will drop the new album on October 23rd through Rise Records, having recorded the project at Studio Barbara in Florida.

Producer Michael “Elvis” Baskette, who has previously worked with Alter Bridge and Slash, was on board when putting the tracks together for Blood & Stone. It will be the 13th studio album from Sevendust, who formed in 1994 and released their first album in 1997.

“7D Family! We are proud to bring you our new album – BLOOD & STONE, available to the world on October 23rd. Thank you all for the love and support!” said the band on Twitter.

The announcement confirms what vocalist Lajon Witherspoon revealed in a recent interview, when he chatted about new music as well as any potential tour dates amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s kind of like being all at a roundtable and everybody talking, and at the end of it, we really still don’t know what’s going on with what’s going on in the world,” Witherspoon said.

“The way things are looking, people are partying like it’s 1999. I don’t know what is gonna happen. But that’s our plan — to make sure we’re out there.”

The band’s Clint Lowery also spoke with Front Row Entertainment (via Blabbermouth) about the material on the latest release, calling it “one of our strongest records in a while.

“I’m proud of all the music we do. Every band likes to say, ‘Oh, yeah, the new record is the best one we’ve ever done.’ I think it’s a very reflective record for where we’re at musically, where we’re at as a band,” he continued.

“We’re not the heaviest band in the world; we’re not a pop-rock band at all either. We’re just this aggressive band that has our own thing, and we stay true to that.”

Check out ‘Praise’ by Sevendust: