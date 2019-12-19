Last week, Sevendust drummer Morgan Rose underwent surgery for an undisclosed medical condition. As a result, Sevendust were forced to drop off a scheduled UK tour with Alter Bridge and Shinedown.

Thankfully, it seems as though the surgery was a success, and Rose has offered a post-op report to his followers. In the post he revealed that the surgery was a success, but he will most likely need another surgery in the forthcoming months.

“Hey guys. So I’m not gonna get into what the last week has been like too much. I hope everyone will understand. I will say I’m lucky to be here, and that the people that worked round the clock with me are the reason for that,” he shared in an Instagram post.

“I feel confident saying that I’m out of the woods? I will have another surgery sometime in the next few months, but it looks like the reason for me ending up in the hospital in the first place has been handled for the most part. I will forever be grateful to everyone for keeping me in their thoughts, and wishing me well during this ordeal.

“Having never been through anything like this, it was shocking to me how many people cared about me. My family and very close friends have been updated and understand what actually happened. Please appreciate their privacy. I’m hoping to get home very soon, and start getting back on my feet. I asked the doctors if I’d be okay to play the end of the year shows, and they looked at me like I was crazy. But I’m determined to finish out the year with my brothers.”

Rose continued to explain that he won’t know to what capacity he will be involved in the band, but he’s holding out hope.

Sevendust last graced Australian shores in April this year for a national tour in support of their latest record, All I See Is War.