Shady Nasty have dropped a big new single.

The Sydney trio team up with global electronic acts Fred again.. and KETTAMA for “Air Maxes”. The release pairs an ambient, gentle piano ballad with a pulsating “Air Maxes (KETTAMA Remix).”

It’s a single that’s been a long time coming.

Shady Nasty and Irish DJ-producer KETTAMA shared the stage at Sydney’s HAZARD Festival in January.

Back in May, Fred again.. (who has a history of backing Aussie artists) gave Shady Nasty a shoutout on his Twitch stream, playing their track “Screwdriva” to thousands of viewers. “This is literally my favourite band in the world right now,” Fred said while introducing the trio.

He explained that KETTAMA, a mutual friend, introduced him to the band. Hearing them for the first time, he said, reminded him of discovering The Streets as a teenager in the 2000s.

“This guy’s words, man,” he said, referring to frontman Kevin Stathis. “Everything he says reminds me of what I loved about Mike Skinner back in the day. Mike Skinner, for those who don’t know, is my favourite lyricist of all time. Every line feels like a whole story. It’s so, so powerful. This whole album is unbelievably beautiful.”

Shady Nasty — Kevin Stathis, Haydn Green, and Luca Watson — are known for their genre-defying mix of punk, hip-hop, and experimental sounds. They released their debut album Trek in February, with production from The Presets’ Kim Moyes. The trio toured the record and supported Shame on the UK band’s Sydney date.

On the album’s production, Moyes shared, “Hard to draw comparisons with a band like Shady Nasty. They hold a unique place in Sydney and have built something they can truly claim as their own. It’s a universe that is inspired, oftentimes challenging, and yet somehow always fulfilling. Their commitment to developing their own sonic skid-mark combined with such a brilliant visual identity—an uncompromising pursuit of individuality—is undeniable.”

Shady Nasty’s “Air Maxes” ft. KETTAMA, Fred again.. is out now.