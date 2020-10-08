Country singing legend Shania Twain has heaped praise upon fellow pop stars Lady Gaga and Miley Cyrus in the latest episode of her Apple Music radio show.

Speaking on her Home Now Radio show on Apple Music, Shania said of Miley: “I might carry on a little bit and ramble just because I’m a huge fan of this artist. Everyone in the world knows her, originally, as Hannah Montana, and Hannah Montana, as an actress, will go down in sitcom history.”

The ‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman’ singer continued: “I’ve known her dad from the very beginning when we were both first starting out as newly signed recording artists in Nashville. He ended up having a giant hit … and I always flashback to Billy Ray Cyrus walking into a record label party of just artists on the label. And he walked in with this beautiful, tall, slender, big blue-eyed beauty. And during that night he said that they were pregnant.”

“Anyway, to make a long story short, I can’t believe that this little girl … [grew up to be] something so great.”

The 55-year-old talent then went on to gush over Lady Gaga, marvelling at her “remarkable” artistic direction and her Oscar-winning A Star Is Born soundtrack Shallow.

“I wonder what kind of dream she has at night?” Shania mused. “She does so many unusual, remarkable, artistic, unexpected things in her videos, in her live performances, her art direction, her fashion … then she gets an acting role, starring role, in what would be a huge success, not only as an actress but as a singer/songwriter.”

She added: “A Star Is Born was a huge box office hit and Lady Gaga won the Oscar for Best Original Song for ‘Shallow.’ This is a classic. This song will be around in generations to come.”

Check out ‘Home Radio Now: Hosted by Shania Twain’: