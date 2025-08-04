Noll says the brand reflects his passion for craftsmanship and his desire to create something distinctly Australian.

Led by Noll, who also serves as Master Blender, the company’s flagship release, King Brown, recently earned a Silver Medal at the 2025 San Francisco World Spirits Awards. The double-distilled rum is aged in American Oak and finished in a mix of ex-Shiraz French Oak, maple syrup, bourbon, and muscat casks. A gold, white, and spiced rum round out the core range, with a national rollout set for late 2025.

Shannon Noll is turning his attention from music to spirits, launching his own premium small-batch rum brand, The Great Australian Rum Co.

“At Great Australian Rum Co., we take a small-batch approach to rum-making,” he says. “Every barrel is hand-selected, every finish meticulously crafted. This isn’t just rum—it’s a reimagining of the category.”

He adds, “From the stage to the still, I’ve always chased excellence. With Great Australian Rum Co., I’m not just chasing it—I’m bottling it.”

Noll’s move into the spirits industry follows ongoing activity in music and media. In 2024, he released a 20th anniversary edition of his debut album That’s What I’m Talking About, leading to the album re-entering the ARIA Album Chart Top 20 and reaching the Top 3 on the ARIA Australian Albums Chart, followed by a national tour. His latest album RAW debuted at #1 on both the ARIA Album Chart and the AIR Independent Chart.

Over his career, Noll has achieved seven ARIA Top 10 albums, including two multi-platinum #1s, along with 17 Platinum and 3 Gold accreditations. His 2004 single “What About Me” was certified 4× ARIA Platinum and was the highest-selling single in Australia that year. He remains the only Australian male artist to achieve 10 consecutive Top 10 singles on the ARIA chart.

