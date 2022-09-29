NBA legend Shaq has thrown support behind disgraced Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, saying it’s “not his place” to judge him over his cheating scandal.

The pair are set to perform this weekend at The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation’s annual fundraising gala, The Event, in Las Vegas – a move which Shaq said makes him “as solid as it gets”.

“Adam is a personal friend of mine, he’s always been a great guy, he’s coming out to help kids this weekend – that’s as solid as you can get,” Shaq told TMZ Sports.

“It’s not my job to say ‘you did this, you did that’, as far as I’m concerned, he’s coming to help kids out this weekend and he’s a good man in my book,” he said, adding, “I’m sure he’ll overcome this … Anyone who helps out kids in need, I’m with them”

It’s not the first time Shaq has voiced his support for Levine. Recently, he revealed on The Big Podcast with Shaq that he’s in no position to pass judgement on the singer as he himself was once a “serial cheater”.

“I’m going to step down from this conversation,” he said in the chat. “I was a serial cheater. It would be crazy and blasphemous for me to get up here and say, ‘Boom, boom, bam.’ I can’t do that. I know these guys personally. I know they’re going through a lot because I went through a lot.”

It comes amid accusations from several women that Levine had sent them “flirty” Instagram DMs, despite being married to Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

One of those women, model Summer Stroh, alleged that Levine cheated on his wife with her, and even went as far as saying he would name his unborn child after her.

“OK serious question,” his message to the model read. “I’m having another baby and if it’s w (sic) boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You OK with that? DEAD serious.”

That led Levine to address the controversy surrounding him on social media, although he denied the affair allegations.

“A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life,” he wrote on Instagram.

In his statement, Levine went on to admit his conversations with Stroh were not always appropriate. In conversations exposed by Stroh, the singer was seen complimenting on being ‘hotter in person.’ In other messages, he was also seen considering naming his unborn child after her.

“In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family. My wife and my family is all I care about in this world,” Levine said in his statement.

“To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together.” he added.

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.