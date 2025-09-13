Sharon Osbourne has shared an emotional message with fans, expressing her gratitude for the support she has received following the death of her husband and music legend, Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away last month.

The television personality and music manager took to Instagram on Friday to acknowledge the outpouring of love from fans worldwide.

“I’m still having trouble finding the words to express how grateful I am for the overwhelming love and support you’ve shown on social media,” Sharon wrote. “Your comments, posts, and tributes have brought me more comfort than you know. None of it has gone unnoticed, in fact, it’s carried me through many nights.”

Alongside her message of thanks, Osbourne revealed that her daughter, Kelly Osbourne, had introduced her to falconry just the day before, sharing video footage of them working with trained birds of prey.

“Though I’m still finding my footing, I wanted to share some glorious creatures I had the chance to spend an afternoon with,” Osbourne wrote.

“The connection you make with these powerful birds is built entirely on trust and confidence. They’ll choose to perch on you only if they sense you are safe and unafraid of them. It’s a bond I know all too well, and the experience was nothing short of magical.”

Earlier this month, son Jack Osbourne reflected on his father’s final week during the first episode of his podcast since the passing. He described spending a week at the family home following Ozzy’s Birmingham show, noting his father’s exceptional mood as he read positive reviews of Black Sabbath’s Back to the Beginning concert.

“After my dad’s show in Birmingham, I stuck around, hung out for a week with the family at the house with my kids, it was a really amazing week,” Osbourne shared. “My dad was in an amazing mood. Every day, he was opening up the newspaper and seeing different reviews and different stories from the Back to the Beginning show, and it was great.”

He expressed that despite the initial “sadness and pain,” he found a sense of completeness in the timing of his father’s death, describing it as having “almost a perfection to it” given that Ozzy “got to say goodbye in such a profound way.”