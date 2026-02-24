The late, great Ozzy Osbourne was famously fond of drugs and alcohol for the longest time, so it’s no surprise to find out that his wife Sharon used to go to extraordinary lengths to keep him from the substances.

During an appearance on the Dumb Blonde podcast (as per Loudwire), Sharon recalled some of the extreme measures she went to in order to deter Ozzy from drinking and using drugs.

Her revelations came after host Bunnie Xo referenced a clip in which Sharon admitted to killing daughter Kelly to poop in one of Ozzy’s mairjuana bags.

“Or [son] Jack, it didn’t matter to me,” Sharon said, adding that she would add her kids’ faeces to “anything” she found that she didn’t want Ozzy to use.

“He used to hide booze in the oven because I don’t cook so he knew I’d never open the oven. So there would be bottles in there,” Sharon continued. “I would rub it in the baby’s diaper.”

When Ozzy went to drink one of the compromised bottles, he supposedly threw up from the smell.

Check out the full podcast episode with Sharon below.

Ozzy managed to get sober in his later years — by the time of his passing in July 2025, he had remained sober for 11 years.

In other Osbourne news, Sharon recently revealed that she’s “taking to Live Nation” about the return of Ozzfest. The travelling heavy metal festival takes its names from, of course, Ozzy.