Shawn Mendes’ massive ‘Wonder’ world tour has just been canceled due to the artist’s ongoing struggle with mental health issues.

After previously delaying the massive 13-month-long ‘Wonder’ tour, Shawn Mendes and his team have decided to altogether cancel the worldwide tour. Mendes cited mental health struggles and trying to cope being away from family and friends as the primary reasons for canceling the tour.

Mendes told fans that it breaks his heart, similarly to what he said before delaying shows, to do this but ultimately, he had to put his own health first.

“As you guys know, I had to postpone the past few weeks of shows since I wasn’t totally prepared for the toll that being back on the road would take on me. I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away. After speaking more with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I’ve never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger. I unfortunately have to cancel the rest of the tour dates in North America, and the UK/Europe. We were hopeful that I might be able to pick up with the rest of the dates after some much needed time off, but at this time I have to put my health as my first priority. This doesn’t mean I won’t be making new music, and I can’t wait to see you on tour in the future. I know you all have been waiting so long to see these shows, and it breaks my heart to tell you this but I promise I will be back as soon as I’ve taken the right time to heal. I love you all and thank you all so much for supporting me and sticking by me on this journey”

Shawn Mendes has cancelled the rest of his 'Wonder' world tour dates due to ongoing mental health struggles. pic.twitter.com/4wHjH6vZOL — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 27, 2022

Here is Mendes’ original statement and reasoning for initially delaying the tour:

“I’ve been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it’s always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family,” he wrote. “After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I’ve hit a breaking point.”

The singer added: “After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost.”