Sheppard are heading back home from Nashville for a nationwide tour starting this October.

The Australian pop trio will hit the road with eleven headline shows following their #1 ARIA Charting album, ZORA.

The band shares, “We knew that fans back here at home have been waiting for us to return from Nashville to tour again. There is no better feeling than being onstage here in Australia and watching our fans turn the show into a massive party.”

The tour will cover Sydney, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast, Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, and Kiama on the NSW South Coast. They’ll also make appearances at North Queensland’s Savannah In The Round and Young, NSQ’s The Carnival of Cups. For tickets, visit www.wearesheppard.com.

New Zealand-born, Australian-based DJ Jolyon Petch will be supporting at all shows. The multi-platinum artist has eleven #1 singles on the ARIA Club Charts. His house rework of Fleetwood Mac’s iconic single “Dreams”, featuring Reigan, has racked up over 40 million streams, making it the #1 most played Australian song in the country.

Currently based in Nashville, Brisbane-bred Sheppard are riding high thanks to viral hits like “Geronimo”, which has surpassed one billion streams.

ZORA is Sheppard’s first studio album since 2021’s Kaleidoscope Eyes, and follows 2018’s Watching the Sky and their 2014 debut, Bombs Away. The album features singles like “Good Time”, “Daylight”, “Dance on the Sun”, and “Edge of the Earth”.

“The album revolves around the rejuvenating nature of light and that no matter how dark life at times can feel, a new sunrise is just around the corner. Throughout any family ordeal or crisis (which no doubt every family goes through), we constantly look up to our Croatian Baba (grandma) whose name is Zora,” frontman George Sheppard explains.

SHEPPARD 2024 AUSTRALIAN TOUR

Pre-sale starts on Wednesday, July 31st at 10am (local time)

General tickets on-sale Thursday, August 1st at 11am (local time)

For tickets, visit www.wearesheppard.com

Thursday, October 10th

Dee Why RSL, NSW

Friday, October 11th

The Factory, Marrickville, NSW

Sunday, October 13th

Savannah in the Round, Cairns

Thursday, October 17th

The Princess Theatre, BNE

Friday, October 25th

The Station, Sunshine Coast, QLD

Saturday, October 26th

Kingscliff Beach Hotel, QLD

Tuesday, October 29th

Astor Theatre, PER

Wednesday, October 30th

Hindley Music Hall, ADL

Friday, November 1st

Northcote Theatre, MEL

Fridat, November 8th

Carnival of Cups, NSW

Saturday, November 9th

The Pavilion, Kiama NSW