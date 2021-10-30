Shepparton musicians Sawandeep Singh Chhokar and Ethan Sfetcopoulos have had their music played on local radio following their tragic deaths.

Chhokar and Sfetcopoulos, who were 20 and 19 respectively, passed away on Monday at Chhokar’s family home.

Chhokar’s father Rashpal told The Herald Sun that his son had spent much of the last few months of his life working on music from his childhood bedroom.

As a tribute to the emerging musicians, a local radio station in Shepparton played an hour of both Chhokar and Sfetcopoulos’ songs this week.

Although their songs had titles like ‘Please Save Me’ and ‘Remember Me’, Rashpal said that his son didn’t seem to be “struggling with demons” while writing the tracks.

Rashpal went on to tell The Herald Sun that his son had a tight-knit group of friends and a loving family home with him and his wife, Surinder.

“He was happy all the time… I want to say to everybody, don’t do any drugs, listen to your parents, live your life,” he said.

Rashpal discovered his son and Sfetcopoulos on Monday morning when he went into Chhokar’s bedroom to wake him ahead of a shift at his new job.

By the time he found them, Chhokar was “just still breathing” and Sfetcopoulos was already dead.

Although Rashpal told The Herald Sun that he suspects his son died of a drug overdose, the coroner’s office informed the families of both men that basic blood tests showed no obvious signs of drugs in their systems.

Police are not treating either death as suspicious and expect to have the results of autopsies which will determine the causes of death by next week.

