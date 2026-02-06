Shinedown has become the fourth act to withdraw from Kid Rock’s ‘Rock the Country’ music festival.

The Florida-founded rock band announced their decision on social media this week, joining Ludacris, Morgan Wade, and Carter Faith in pulling out of the event.

“Shinedown is everyone’s band,” the group wrote in their statement. “We feel that we have been given a platform to bring all people together through the power of music and song. We have one BOSS, and it is everyone in the audience. Our band’s purpose is to unite, not divide.

“We do not want to participate in something we believe will create further division,” the band continued in their statement. “And to our fans, thank you for supporting and believing in us. We love and appreciate you always.”

The exodus began when Ludacris withdrew shortly after his appearance was announced. A representative told Rolling Stone at the time that the rapper was never intended to be on the lineup and his inclusion was a “mix-up.”

“Lines got crossed and he wasn’t supposed to be on there,” the representative explained.

Country artists Morgan Wade and Carter Faith subsequently pulled out without issuing public statements.

The Rock the Country festival has positioned itself as a MAGA-aligned event, attracting both support and criticism within the music community. Kid Rock, the festival’s headliner and driving force, has been vocal about his political affiliations.