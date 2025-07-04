The party has officially begun for Australasian electronic duo Shouse, who’ve dropped their long-awaited debut album and announced a national headline tour.

Made in their hometown of Melbourne over the past five years, the album, titled Collective Ecstasy, is, “a document of the last five years of our lives, of voices and bodies coming together,” says the duo.

Fans can expect a mix of summery house, Balearic tones, funk-laden grooves and late-night club moments – all built for the dancefloor and fuelled by the euphoria of shared experiences.

“From many late night sessions deep in Melbourne, to connecting with new friends around the world. Human, musical and alive – experiments in Collective Ecstasy,” they add. “The sound of real people making musical connections in real time. Songs to sing. Songs to dance to.”

Collective Ecstasy features previous singles “Call My Name”, “Walk With Me” with Felix Jaehn, and “Wherever You Are” with hitmaker Vance Joy.

Speaking to Tone Deaf earlier this year, the Australian-Kiwi pair explained more about the record: “We’ve stretched that same energy into new shapes. There are ethereal moments, but also darker ones, stranger ones — and others that are brighter and more buoyant. Still built around voices and song.”

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

To celebrate, Shouse will hit dancefloors across the country with a four-date headline tour. The run includes a hometown show at Naarm/Melbourne’s Northcote Theatre on Friday, August 30, where they’ll debut Collective Ecstasy live. They’ll also play DJ sets at Eora/Sydney’s Paddington United Church on Thursday, August 22nd, Meanjin/Brisbane’s What’s Golden on Friday, August 23rd, and Whadjuk/Perth’s ICF Warehouse on Friday, November 1st.

Shouse, made up of Jack Madin, a primary school teacher by day, and Ed Service, an arts community manager, arrive at this moment almost a decade after their breakthrough tune “Love Tonight” journeyed from nightclubs to charts worldwide.

Earlier this year, Shouse cracked Rolling Stone AU/NZ’s 50 Greatest Australian Electronic Acts of All Time, as featured in their June-August issue.

Shouse’s Collective Ecstasy is out now via Hell Beach / Onelove.

Shouse Australia Tour 2025

Tickets on sale Wednesday, July 2nd from shouseshouse.com

Thursday, August 22nd

Paddington United Church, Eora/Sydney, NSW

Friday, August 23rd

What’s Golden, Meanjin/Brisbane, QLD

Friday, August 30th

Northcote Theatre, Naarm/Melbourne, VIC

Friday, November 1st

ICF Warehouse, Whadjuk/Perth, WA