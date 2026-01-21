Renowned travelling metal festival Shred Fest is heading to Australia and New Zealand, featuring two of the most acclaimed names in modern extreme metal.

The festival will kick off at The Rosemount in Perth on September 3rd, 2026 before stops in Adelaide, Brisbane, Canberra, Sydney, Melbourne, Darwin, Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, and Hobart.

This year’s edition features Obscura and Fallujah, two of the genre’s most lauded acts. Hailing from Germany, Obscura are progressive death metal pioneers and masters of technical virtuosity. Following two successful Australian tours along with a return to New Zealand, they are back to present their latest album, A Sonication, as part of their ongoing world tour.

Meanwhile, the visionary force of progressive and atmospheric technical death metal that is Fallujah are set to unleash their transcendental soundscapes across southern shores. In support of their new album Xenotaph, the band anticipate the shows will be crazy.

Joining them on the lineup across select cities are some of Australia’s most formidable local acts, including Perth’s Ashen, who deliver crushing death-doom steeped in atmosphere and relentless groove, and Sydney’s Anoxia, who are champions of old-school death metal with raw aggression and riff-driven fury.

Additional guests will appear in every city on the tour. Tickets are on sale now.

“We’re thrilled to bring Shred Fest to Australia in 2026 alongside the crushing talents of Fallujah, Anoxia, and Ashen,” Obscura shared.

“It’s been a long time coming, and we’re ready to deliver a relentless set for our fans down under.”

The band said there will be no VIP packages, because “eevery band will be at the venue to meet you, talk music, and celebrate the most extreme sounds around”.

“Come early, stay late, and support every act. We can’t wait to see you all there,” they said.

Shred Fest 2026 promises a diverse and uncompromising showcase of extreme metal – from technical precision to devastating heaviness. Fans can expect the ultimate convergence of musicianship, passion, and power.

For complete festival and ticket information, see here.

SHRED FEST 2026

Thursday, September 3rd

The Rosemount, Perth WA

with Fallujah, Ashen, Allocer

Friday, September 4th

Lions Arts Factory, Adelaide SA

with Fallujah, Ashen, Tzun Tzu

Saturday, September 5th

Soapbox, Brisbane QLD

with Fallujah, Ashen, Snake Mountain

Wednesday, September 9th

The Baso, Canberra ACT

with Fallujah, Ashen, Anoxia, Blackened Dred

Thursday, September 10th

Manning Bar, Sydney NSW

with Fallujah, Ashen, Anoxia, Besomora

Friday, September 11th

The Corner, Melbourne VIC

with Fallujah, Ashen, Anoxia, Munitions

Sunday, September 13th

The Amphitheatre, Darwin NT

with Fallujah, Ashen, TBA

Tuesday, September 15th

Whammy, Auckland NZ

with TBA

Wednesday, September 16th

Valhalla, Wellington NZ

with TBA

Thursday, September 17th

Churchills Tavern, Christchurch NZ

with TBA

Saturday, September 19th

Altar, Hobart TAS

with TBA