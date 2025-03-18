Canadian post-hardcore veterans Silverstein are bringing the ’25 Years of Noise Tour to Australia this August, celebrating their quarter-century reign in the scene.

The band will hit four cities, kicking off at Melbourne’s Northcote Theatre on August 2nd, before tearing through Sydney, Adelaide, and Brisbane, with Real Friends (USA) joining them as special guests.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 21st at 1 p.m. local time, with Vodafone, Mastercard, and Live Nation presales kicking off from Wednesday, March 19th.

“We are finally returning to Australia for a proper headline tour with very special guests: Real Friends. For this one, we are bringing our 25 Years of Noise Tour down under, which celebrates our entire career & also our new albums: Antibloom & Pink Moon. You don’t want to miss it!” Silverstein said in a statement.

Silverstein enters their 25th year stronger than ever, with two full-length albums arriving in 2025. From their 2005 breakthrough Discovering the Waterfront to 2020’s A Beautiful Place to Drown—which earned a Juno Award nomination—the band continues to evolve while holding their place as one of post-hardcore’s most enduring forces. Their 2024 singles have already kept fans on edge, and with both Antibloom and Pink Moon landing this year, 2025 is shaping up to be a defining era for the band.

With scene anthems like “My Heroine,” “Smile in Your Sleep,” “The Afterglow,” and “Infinite”, Silverstein have cemented their place among post-hardcore royalty. Their live reputation is legendary, having shared stages with Simple Plan, Rise Against, Good Charlotte, Pierce The Veil, Beartooth, and Underoath over the years.

Joining them on tour is Real Friends (USA), the emo powerhouse that has racked up 150 million+ streams across their catalogue. With a dedicated following and a new self-released album, Blue Hour, the band is bringing their heartfelt anthems and Midwest grit to the Australian tour.

This four-stop tour will give Australian fans a rare chance to experience the full force of Silverstein live, celebrating two decades of post-hardcore anthems and the start of a new era with Antibloom and Pink Moon.

SILVERSTEIN – 25 YEARS OF NOISE AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2025

Saturday, August 2nd – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne

Sunday, August 3rd – Roundhouse, Sydney

Tuesday, August 5th – The Gov, Adelaide

Wednesday, August 6th – The Tivoli, Brisbane

Tickets on sale Friday, March 21st, 1 p.m. local time.

Presale tickets via Live Nation from Thursday, March 20th, 1 p.m. – Friday, March 21st, 12 p.m.

For complete tour and ticket details, visit livenation.com.au.