Music mogul Simon Cowell, responsible for helping create One Direction, has penned a moving tribute to band member Liam Payne after his death in Argentina this week.

Cowell, who created and judged on X-Factor UK when the band formed, posted to his Instagram page revealing he is “heartbroken”, “devestated” and “empty” following the 31-year-old’s passing. Payne died on Wednesday afternoon after he fell three storeys from his apartment balcony and suffered a fatal head injury and multiple bodily traumas.

“You never really know how you feel about someone until a moment like this happens,” Cowell began.

“Liam, I am truly devastated. Heartbroken. And I feel empty. And I want you to know how much love and respect I have for you. Every tear I have shed is a memory of you.

Cowell initially rejected Payne when he first auditioned for the show at age 14, before he returned a few years later, leading to the formation of One Direction that season. “You came back and within months the whole world knew Liam,” he wrote. “And you never forgot the fans. I watched you spending so much time with people who had wanted to meet you. You really cared.”

He revealed that the duo met last year to “sit and talk” and that they ” reminisced about all of the fun times we had together. And how proud you were to be a dad.

“After you left, I was reminded that you were still the sweet, kind boy I had met all of those years ago.”

Cowell’s tribute joins many which have rolled in from around the globe from those close to the singer including from his former One Direction bandmates Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik and Niall Horan.

Horan was the last and most recent to post a personal tribute, saying “it just doesn’t feel real” that his bandmate has passed. Payne attended one of Horan’s concerts in Argentina a few weeks ago and Horan stated he felt “so fortunate that I got to see him recently.”

“I sadly didn’t know that after saying goodbye and hugging him that evening, I would be saying goodbye forever. It’s heartbreaking.”

Referring to the statements from the band members, Cowell added in his tribute: “I always thought of the 5 of you in the band as brothers. And reading their messages today I believe you were.

“And now Liam, I can see the effect you had on so many people. Because you left us too soon. Rest in peace my friend.”