Music mogul Simon Cowell has reportedly undergone surgery after breaking his back following a fall from an electric bike in California.

The 60-year-old was reportedly testing his new bike at his Malibu family home when the incident took place.

“Simon had a fall from his bike, testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family. He hurt his back and was taken to hospital. He’s doing fine, he’s under observation and is in the best possible hands,” as spokewomen confirmed in a statement on Saturday.

“Simon has broken his back and is having surgery this evening,” she alter confirmed after his arrival at hospital. The surgery took place on Saturday evening Los Angeles time.

This is the second fall that Cowell has experienced in recent years. Back in 2017, he fell down the stairs of his London home. Cowell blamed this first fall on low blood pressure and his “vampire” lifestyle — that saw him stay away until 8 am each day.

“Sometimes we get a reminder that we’re not invincible and this was certainly mine,” he revealed in an interview with the Sun newspaper at the time. “It was a huge shock.”

“They think I fainted because I had low blood pressure and so I have got to really take good care of myself to sort that out,” he said.

“After all I am a dad and have more responsibility than ever.”

Last week, it was announced that Cowell would not be present for the semi-finals of his cult TV monolith Britain’s Got Talent — contributed to a rare clash in filing schedules with the American version of the show, courtesy of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Simon is gutted to not be physically there for the semi-finals, but he’ll be there virtually, casting an eye over the talent and imparting his views in every show,” a source revealed to the Sun.