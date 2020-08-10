Simon Cowell has spoken out following the news the Britain’s Got Talent judge broke his back in a cycling accident which saw him rushed to hospital for emergency surgery.

The 60-year-old talent mogul crashed his electric bike crash in Malibu and was forced to undergo a gruelling six hours of surgery where he reportedly “narrowly avoided paralysis” as a result of the freak accident.

Taking to Twitter this morning from his hospital bed, Cowell thanked his fans for their messages and well wishes while seemingly poking fun at his mishap.

“Some good advice… If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time,” he began. “I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages.”

In a second Tweet, the Brit added: “And a massive thank you to all the nurses and doctors. Some of the nicest people I have ever met. Stay safe everyone. Simon.”

Following the accident, which took place in his home in the presence of his son Eric, six, and stepson Adam, 14, Simon Cowell was rushed to the Providence Saint John’s hospital in Santa Monica, with a spokesman soon confirmed that the star had suffered injuries to his back.

“Simon had a fall from his bike, testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family. He hurt his back and was taken to hospital. He’s doing fine, he’s under observation and is in the best possible hands,” the statement released on Saturday read.

It comes as Cowell was meant to begin filming for the new season of America’s Got Talent, with the judge’s chair being left empty as he recovers from his surgery.

Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum paid tribute to their fellow judge, with both sharing a photo on Instagram that read: “We miss our boss!! Come back fast @simoncowell!!” along with ambulance emojis. “Wishing you a speedy recovery @simoncowell ❤️”

