Simon Townsend, the host of “Wonder World,” a formative TV show for Australian kids and teens growing up in the 1980s, and an early launchpad for INXS, died Tuesday, January 14th at the age of 79.

The journalist and presenter had recently been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer, according to the ABC.

Hosted by Townsend and his trusty bloodhound Woodrow, “Simon Townsend’s Wonder World” gave viewers a daily snapshot of current affairs, news and entertainment — all with a youth-spin.

Generation X school kids in Australia were weaned on “Wonder World” and re-runs of “Monkey”, “Get Smart” and “The Goodies”. And several of its roving reporters went on to successful media careers, including the late Jonathan Coleman, Edith Bliss and Angela Catterns.

In 1980, Townsend threw his support behind a young INXS, shooting a music video for the early single “Simple Simon” at the Sydney Cricket Ground, for what proved to be one of the ARIA Hall of Fame-inducted group’s first appearances on national TV.

“We thought we would give them a go,” Townsend says at the top of the package, which included an interview with band members on the pitch.

Townsend, who was always ready for a laugh on set, was the creator and the glue that held together the show, which aired on Network 10 from 1979 to 1987.

Later, in 1993, the program was relaunched on the Nine Network as “Wonder World”, hosted by Pascall Fox.

While shaping youth culture, “Simon Townsend’s Wonder World” was recognised by the industry with five Logie awards, a TV Star Award and, in 1983, a special “Prime Minister’s Award,” presented by then PM Bob Hawke.

Woodrow died in 1986 and was replaced with a sulphur-crested cockatoo, and then a Labrador retriever. “In his final days, Simon was surrounded by his family and a mix of journalists, writers, actors, political activists and Italians,” his family said in a statement.

“Simon often found himself in a stoush with Australian children’s television regulators, fighting to maintain his show’s boundary-pushing ethos and preserve his children’s TV rating,” the message continues. “The edict to all involved in making the show was that they never talk down to children.”

Townsend wrapped every episode with his signature sign-off: “And remember, the world really is wonderful.”