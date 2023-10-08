Simple Plan are returning to Australia for the first time since 2019.

The Canadian rockers will perform in Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane in April of next year, with Boys Like Girls and We The Kings tagging along as special guests.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 13th at 9am local time. The early bird ore-sale begins on Wednesday, October 11th at 9am local time.

“We’re so happy to announce that we’re finally coming back to Australia in April 2024! The last time we played down under was way back in 2019 for the Good Things festival so it’s been way too long and we are way overdue for a visit in one of our absolute favourite places in the world,” Simple Plan say.

“We love this country and our Aussie fans so much and we couldn’t be more excited to have the chance to perform in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. We’re playing some amazing venues and we know these shows are gonna be heaps of fun!

“We’re also really thrilled to bring some incredible bands and artists with us. Joining the tour are the super talented Boys Like Girls and our great friends We The Kings! This tour line-up is stacked and we know these shows will be unforgettable. We hope to see you there!”

Formed in 1999, Simple Plan have been one of the foremost pop punk and alternative rock bands of their generation, performing on the Vans Warped Tour most years between 2000 and 2015.

They’ve released six studios albums to date, including last year’s Harder Than It Looks, with four of their albums reaching the top 20 on the ARIA Albums Chart.

Simple Plan 2024 Australian Tour

With special guests Boys Like Girls & We The Kings

Early bird pre-sale begins Wednesday, October 11th (9am local time)

General sale begins Friday, October 13th (9am local time)

Tickets available via destroyalllines.com

Sunday, April 7th

Metro City, Perth, WA

Tuesday, April 9th

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

Thursday, April 11th

Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, April 14th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD