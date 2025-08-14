A Sinéad O’Connor biopic is officially in development, two years after the Irish singer’s death in July 2023.

As per Variety, the film will explore O’Connor’s early life and career trajectory, chronicling her rise to international stardom following her iconic 1990 cover of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U”, which reached No. 1 globally.

Josephine Decker, who previously directed the acclaimed psychological drama Shirley in 2020, will helm the project. The screenplay comes from Stacey Gregg, whilst production duties fall to Irish company ie: entertainment, who executive produced Kathryn Ferguson’s 2022 documentary Nothing Compares. Nine Daughters and See-Saw Films are also attached as production partners.

The biopic has reportedly been in development since Ferguson’s documentary premiered. The project focuses particularly on her transformation from an unlikely pop star candidate to a controversial yet influential figure who challenged industry norms and societal expectations.

O’Connor’s impact on the music industry extended far beyond her commercial success. Her fearless approach to activism and willingness to speak on contentious issues established her as a pioneering voice for artistic integrity.

Following her death from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma at age 56, tributes poured in from across the musical spectrum, highlighting her lasting influence on artists including Tori Amos, Tegan and Sara, Sarah McLachlan, and Alanis Morissette.

At the time of her passing, O’Connor had nearly completed her final album, with just one track remaining unfinished. Her management revealed she was reviewing potential tour dates and had been considering a biopic project based on her 2021 memoir Rememberings.

Phoebe Bridgers of boygenius, who covered O’Connor’s version of “The Parting Glass” following her death, reflected on the singer’s legacy in a tribute: “She embodied what it means to be a musician and stand for something. Maybe it’s the internet, but in today’s landscape, people are told what is kosher to believe in and they just do that or the bare minimum. She was not like that at all.”