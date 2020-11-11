Sinead O’Connor has announced that she will postpone her scheduled 2021 tour dates to undertake a yearlong trauma and addiction program.

O’Connor took to Twitter on Wednesday, November 11th to detail that after “a very traumatic six years” she founder herself, “briefly addicted to a drug other than weed.”

“Message for folks who have tickets for next year’s shows: those shows are being postponed until 2022 so that I may go into a one year trauma and addiction treatment program because I had a very traumatic six years and this year was the end of it but now recovery starts,” O’Connor wrote.

“I grew up with a lot of trauma and abuse. I then went straight into the music business. And never learned really how to make a normal life. Never took proper time to heal. Wasn’t ready to either.”

In an interview on Dr. Phil in 2017, Sinead O’Connor delved into the physical, mental and sexual abuse she experienced at the hands of her mother, Marie O’Connor — who died in a car crash when Sinead was 19. “She ran a torture chamber. She was a person who took delight in hurting you,” she claims.

She continued, “The last year has been very traumatic also due to one of my kids being unwell and the child is thriving now thank god but the mom needs TLC. If I take this time to heal, I will be fit for a lifetime of touring.

“If I don’t, I won’t… Music business is a very unforgiving place for artists who need to postpone due to emotional or mental health issues. I would ask my agents and promoters to look into their souls regarding that and to support me in taking this step toward making a life I am happy in. So that we can all make some money !!!”

Sinead O’Connor was set to embark on her first full North American tour in February 2020. The tour was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

