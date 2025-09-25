Ready for another taste of Tame Impala’s new album Deadbeat?

New single “Dracula” was unveiled during Kevin Parker’s recent interview with Zane Lowe, revealing how the track changed over time. Parker described “Dracula” as one of the defining moments of the band’s forthcoming album. Listen to the track below.

Tame Impala announced their new album earlier this month, confirming it would drop on October 17th via Columbia Records (their first record release on the label).

According to a press release, Deadbeat is “kind of a future primitive rave act,” with Western Australia’s rave scene and bush doof culture noted as inspirations.

The lyrics, however, are said to channel “an endless bummer, a self-deprecating fuck-up stuck in a negative feedback loop when he should have long had his shit together” as Parker navigates through domestic life.

Tame Impala recently unveiled the tracklist for the album, featuring “Dracula” alongside two previous singles: “Loser”, which arrived alongside a music video starring Stranger Things star Joe Keery, comes in at No. 4, while the album ends with lead single “End of Summer”. Check out the full tracklist below.

“End of Summer” was Parker’s band’s first new music since 2020 album The Slow Rush. It was also Tame Impala’s first recording for new label Columbia Records.

Whereas “Loser” was funk-laden psych-pop, “End of Summer” pushed Tame Impala’s sound into deeper dance territory than ever before, harkening back to the acid house of the late ’80s and early ’90s.

It’s been five years since their last record, The Slow Rush, won five ARIA Awards and earned multiple Grammy nominations.

Tame Impala’s “Dracula” is out now. Deadbeat is out October 17th via Columbia Records.

Deadbeat Tracklist: