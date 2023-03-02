Western Australian singer-songwriter Siobhan Cotchin has revealed a slew of tour dates around the country.
Cotchin is looking to capitalise on her recent career momentum with a mammoth run of shows between March and June (see full dates below).
As well as supporting Kingswood on the West and South Australian legs of their national tour, she’ll also perform her own exclusive headline shows in some major cities. It will all culminated with a special hometown show in Perth at The Rosemount on Friday, June 23rd.
The tour announcement comes after Cotchin was chosen as one of five triple j Unearthed competition winners to be added to the Laneway 2023 lineup earlier this year. The 2022 WAM Award winner got to perform at the Perth leg of the iconic festival.
“I’m so excited to be on the road again, playing around Australia in places I’ve never been,” Cotchin says about her upcoming shows. “I’m really looking forward to sharing my music with people that haven’t heard me before, I hope to get some new fans along the way! It’s an honor to be touring with a band as incredible as Kingswood, I can’t wait to just watch their set. It will be a masterclass in touring and performing!”
Siobhan Cotchin 2023 Australian Tour
Tickets available here
Saturday 18 March
YMCA HQ Perth
Saturday 1 April
Bluesfest Perth
Wednesday 22 April
Wessy on the Green Westonia
Thursday 25 May
Dunsborough Tavern Dunsborough *
Friday 26 May
Mojos Bar Fremantle *
Saturday 27 May
The Rosemount Perth *
Sunday 28 May
The Carine Carine *
Thursday 1 June
Nannup Town Hall Nannup *
Friday 2 June
The River Margaret River *
Saturday 3 June
Six Degrees Albany *
Sunday 4 June
Farm Hotel Treedale *
Wednesday 7 June
Sound City Port Lincoln *
Thursday 8 June
Sound City Port Lincoln *
Friday 9 June
Fat Controller Adelaide *
Saturday 10 June
Western Hotel SA *
Sunday 11 June
Hotel Victor Victor Harbour *
Thursday 15 June
The Royal Bondi
Friday 16 June
The Retreat Hotel Melbourne
Saturday 17 June
Felons Brisbane
Friday 23 June
The Rosemount Perth
*supporting Kingswood