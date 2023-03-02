Western Australian singer-songwriter Siobhan Cotchin has revealed a slew of tour dates around the country.

Cotchin is looking to capitalise on her recent career momentum with a mammoth run of shows between March and June (see full dates below).

As well as supporting Kingswood on the West and South Australian legs of their national tour, she’ll also perform her own exclusive headline shows in some major cities. It will all culminated with a special hometown show in Perth at The Rosemount on Friday, June 23rd.

The tour announcement comes after Cotchin was chosen as one of five triple j Unearthed competition winners to be added to the Laneway 2023 lineup earlier this year. The 2022 WAM Award winner got to perform at the Perth leg of the iconic festival.

“I’m so excited to be on the road again, playing around Australia in places I’ve never been,” Cotchin says about her upcoming shows. “I’m really looking forward to sharing my music with people that haven’t heard me before, I hope to get some new fans along the way! It’s an honor to be touring with a band as incredible as Kingswood, I can’t wait to just watch their set. It will be a masterclass in touring and performing!”

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer.

Siobhan Cotchin 2023 Australian Tour

Tickets available here

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Saturday 18 March

YMCA HQ Perth

Saturday 1 April

Bluesfest Perth

Wednesday 22 April

Wessy on the Green Westonia

Thursday 25 May

Dunsborough Tavern Dunsborough *

Friday 26 May

Mojos Bar Fremantle *

Saturday 27 May

The Rosemount Perth *

Sunday 28 May

The Carine Carine *

Thursday 1 June

Nannup Town Hall Nannup *

Friday 2 June

The River Margaret River *

Saturday 3 June

Six Degrees Albany *

Sunday 4 June

Farm Hotel Treedale *

Wednesday 7 June

Sound City Port Lincoln *

Thursday 8 June

Sound City Port Lincoln *

Friday 9 June

Fat Controller Adelaide *

Saturday 10 June

Western Hotel SA *

Sunday 11 June

Hotel Victor Victor Harbour *

Thursday 15 June

The Royal Bondi

Friday 16 June

The Retreat Hotel Melbourne

Saturday 17 June

Felons Brisbane

Friday 23 June

The Rosemount Perth

*supporting Kingswood