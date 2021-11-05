Despite releasing an album this year, Kanye West has stayed relatively quiet and avoided lengthy interviews to promote Donda. Until now. West has certainly made up for the lost time by sharing a whole lot of bombshells during a lengthy 2.5 hour interview with Drink Champs.

During the interview West didn’t shy away from the tough questions, he touched on everything from his divorce from Kim Kardashian and his battle with Drake, to vaccinations and the worst thing he’s ever done in his life.

Below, we’ve popped together some of the most explosive revelations that Ye shared during the interview.

1. He wasn’t impressed with Kim Kardashian’s SNL skit

Ye said that’s he’s never seen any divorce papers from Kardashian, so the couple isn’t actually legally separated. The rapper also revealed that he wants to be together with Kardashian.

“You know, SNL making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ on TV ’cause they just wanted to get that bar off, and I ain’t never even seen the papers,” West said.

“We not even divorced. So how we—’cause that ain’t no joke to me. My kids want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together. If you look at the media, that’s not what they promoting. That’s not what they want. They want it to be a new wedding, a new episode, a new TV show.”

2. Ye says signing Big Sean was the worst thing he ever did

During the interview, Ye ripped into Big Sean saying that signing him to his label G.O.O.D was the worst thing he’s ever done.

“When I die, on my tombstone it’s gonna say ‘I deserve to be here because I signed Big Sean,’” he said. “I’m saying that the worst thing I’ve ever done is sign Big Sean.”

West went on to diss the title of Big Sean’s track ‘Ass’.

“I said man, do not make your first song be called ‘Ass,'” he said. “I always want to make a song that if I’m going through the airport and people sing my song, it’s my theme music. When you go through the airport and everybody screams out ‘ass, ass, ass, ass?'”

Apparently, Ye has quite the issue with Big Sean, again bringing up his name elsewhere in the interview, and calling him a sellout.

“Both John Legend and Big Sean, when I ran for office, got used by the Democrats to come at their boy who actually changed they life,” West said. “That’s some sellout shit. I don’t rock with neither of them and I need my apologies.”

3. Kanye admitted to being half-vaccinated

West revealed that he had to travel through Lisbon to get to Paris because he’s not fully vaccinated.

“I traveled to Paris, like, a couple weeks ago and I had to go through Lisbon because you can go through Lisbon without being vaccinated,” Ye said. “I only have one of the shots, so I’m half-ccinated.”

4. He thinks Soulja Boy is one of the best artists ever

Kanye thinks that Soulja Boy, who had his biggest hit in 2007 with “Crank That (Soulja Boy)”, is one of the best in the biz.

“Soulja Boy is top five most influential and I’m not gonna argue with you n***as about this at all,” West said. “But Soulja Boy [is] top five as far as to what we are today.”

“I tell you what though, Soulja Boy is the future though,” he said.

5. West spoke about his beef with Drake and whether the rapper’s slept with his wife

Earlier this year Drake and West were entangled in a very bitter and public feud. The paid launched a number of diss tracks at each other and carried the squabble over to social media, where they continued to take jabs at one another.

Speaking of their differences, West touched on Drake’s arguing style.

“Drake don’t do a diss like an outright diss song where it’s a headshot,” he said around 16 minutes in. “He’s gonna set it up like war. … He gonna do stuff like live five blocks down the street from you and he’s gonna go and, like, DM every single girl in your family, every single girl around your family.”

Ye also said that he believes he’s a better artist than Drake.

“He [Drake] played one of my leaked songs and it was better than every other song this year.”

Elsewhere in the interview, West revealed that Drake said he’d never slept with Kim Kardashian

“I had this conversation where Drake is like, ‘You know I never fucked Kim,’” he said. “But I was like, but you acted like you did. … The anticipation of something is what we live in. Now is the shortest moment of our life. The now that was just there is gone now. So you could be sitting there like, ‘Did he? Did he not?’ That’s worse.”

6. He called Jay-Z “very selfish”

West refected on making Watch the Throne with Jay-Z and said that he pulled a bunch of songs off his own album, but Jay-Z wouldn’t do the same.

“I took ‘New Day’ off my next album,” he said around 115 minutes in. “I took ‘Otis’ off my next album. And we got into this big argument because he had this song called ‘Holy Grail’ that he had Justin Timberlake singing on, and I was like, ‘We need to put this on this album.’ And then he’s like, ‘Nah.’ And that’s why—everybody knows Jay is very selfish.”

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.

Watch the full Kanye West x Drink Champs interview below: