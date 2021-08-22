If you happened to blink any time this morning, you probably missed the beef that went down between Kanye West and Drake. ICYMI, Ye seemingly declared war on Drake in an Instagram post that was swiftly deleted. In fact, the evidence was removed so fast that even most of the internet missed it.

Thankfully, because the internet is, well, the internet, there was no way the war proposal was completely scrubbed clean from its database. Here we explain what went down – and why. However, to do so, we’ll need to explain the back story first.

Rapper Trippie Redd updated his album yesterday with a song featuring Drake called ‘Betrayal’.

“All these fools I’m beefin’ that I barely know // Forty-five, forty-four (Burned out), let it go // Ye ain’t changin’ s*** for me, it’s set in stone,” Drake raps on the song. The verse mentions Ye’s name specifically – as well as his age (44).

Kanye then added Pusha T into a group chat that also includes Drake. Kanye posted a picture of a clown and wrote, “I live for this. I’ve been fucked with by nerd ass jock n***** like you my whole life. You will never recover. I promise you.”

Ye then went ahead and posted a screenshot of the exchange to his Instagram – for a limited time only. Many believe the comment was directed at Drake, considering the timing of the song being released shortly before.

Of course, Kanye is slated to release Donda any day now – and Drake is also scheduled to release Certified Lover Boy, an album that has also been extensively delayed with no scheduled release date, either.

Word on the internet is that the two rappers are beefing over their album release dates. The deep dark depths of Reddit seem to believe that Kanye’s holding off the release of Donda so that he can wait until Drake drops Certified Lover Boy and then subsequently drop Donda and annihilate Drake in the charts.

Other skeptics may say that the two are working in cohorts to raise excitement around both of their impending album releases.

Check out the song that seemingly started today’s beef: