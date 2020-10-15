Nathan Apodaca, aka @doggdace208, aka the Fleetwood Mac-crooning, Ocean Spray cranberry juice-drinking, straight vibing skateboarder who rose to the highest echelons of TikTok notoriety, is releasing an official Halloween costume.

The set features a delectable ensemble that evokes the stone-cold chiller energy Apodaca exudes. Including an oversized white tee, black cotton shorts, white tube socks, a fake moustache, a temporary feather tattoo and a crewneck sweater emblazoned with the slogan “steady vibin.”

All items of apparel that you can wear long after the season of spook is done and dusted. You won’t be left with the big grey suit à la David Byrne in Stop Making Sense from last halloween taking up precious wardrobe real estate.

Usually, I feel queasy watching people scramble to capitalise on their fifteen minutes of fame, but something about Nathan is so god damn charming. I want him to sell a thousand of these costumes and spend the rest of his days smoking big thoinks and straight vibin.

To cop the Nathan Apodaca Halloween costume, head here.

The success of this one video has been unprecedented. Yesterday it gained the attention of the witchy princess herself, Stevie Nicks.

Nicks took to social media today to share a TikTok, paying homage to the king of good vibes. Sharing a video of her seated at a piano, lacing up a pair of roller skates whilst singing along to the Rumours classic.

Earlier this month, after the official Fleetwood Mac Twitter showed their appreciation for the original clip, Mick Fleetwood got among the trend and signed himself up for TikTok to recreate Apodaca’s skateboarding video – complete with Cran-Raspberry in hand.

“@420doggface208 had it right,” he captioned the video of himself appearing to cruise around while drinking the beverage. “Dreams and Cranberry just hits different.”

So thanks for the love and support an here it is my original video same as all going around but yes thanks for the love n donations it’s very appreciated an much needed 🤙🏼 vibe on world pic.twitter.com/gkCgc1U9As — *BLAZIN*4*1*NATION* (@doggface208) September 27, 2020

The video, which was uploaded in September, was so immensely popular that the track from saw a massive spike in streams — significant enough to enter the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs Chart.