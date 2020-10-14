One of the few heartwarming topics that has spawned from this hellish year is the video of skateboarding TikTok user Nathan Apodaca, aka @420doggface208 vibing to Fleetwood Mac’s iconic track ‘Dreams’ whilst cruising, drinking Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry juice.

The simple video has sparked an unprecedented phenomenon — and it’s now gained the attention of the witchy princess herself, Stevie Nicks.

Nicks took to social media today to share a TikTok, paying homage to our king of calm. The video sees Nicks seated at a piano, lacing up a pair of roller skates. The video is soundtracked by Nicks singing along to the Rumours classic as it plays on vinyl beside her. “Afternoon vibe,” she wrote.

Nicks isn’t the first member of Fleetwood Mac to give Kudos to Nathan. Earlier this month, after the official Fleetwood Mac Twitter showed their appreciation for the original clip, Mick Fleetwood got among the trend and signed himself up for TikTok to recreate Apodaca’s skateboarding video – complete with Cran-Raspberry in hand.

“@420doggface208 had it right,” he captioned the video of himself appearing to cruise around while drinking the beverage. “Dreams and Cranberry just hits different.”

The video, which was uploaded in September, was so immensely popular due to people recreating the serene clip that the track from saw a massive spike in streams, enough to enter the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs Chart.

This is truly one of my only remaining sources of hope for this sordid year. Envisioning a disease-free, politics-void world where we all just cruise along highways, carefree, listening to rumours and sipping on juice. Pure bliss.