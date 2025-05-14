Australian rock duo Skeggs are taking a trip to the islands with their latest release, offering up the next preview of their upcoming EP.

Top Heavy is set to drop on June 27th via Loma Vista Recordings. To celebrate, Ben Reed (vocals, guitar) and Johnny Lani (drums) have released the second single, “State of Hawaii” – a breezy, laid-back tribute to coastal living.

On the track, Reed shares, “We had a bit of fun with this song in the studio where we tried a few different versions and then thought it would be fun to go a little Latin or Cuban, a bit of a mix of things. We got some congas in there and trumpet for the first time, as well as some Spanish vocals.”

The release comes with a music video shot on tour, directed and produced by Kale Neville (watch it below).

“State of Hawaii” follows “So Excited”, with both tracks set to feature on Top Heavy.

Skeggs are wrapping up their Europe and UK leg after a headlining stint in North America. The duo will return home next month for shows across Australia, kicking off on June 7th at VIVID in Sydney.

Skeggs’s “State of Hawaii” is out now via Loma Vista Recordings. Pre-save Top Heavy here.

Skeggs Australian Tour 2025

Friday, June 7th

Vivid @ Carriageworks, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, June 12th

Dunsborough Tavern, Dunsborough, WA

Friday, June 13th

Froth Craft Bunbrewery, Bunbury, WA

Saturday, June 14th

Astor Theatre, Perth, WA

Thursday, June 19th

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA

Friday, June 20th

Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, June 28th

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

Thursday, July 10th

The Recky, Forster, NSW

Friday, July 11th

Jetty Beach House, Coffs Harbour, NSW

Saturday, July 12th

Kingscliff Beach Hotel, Kingscliff, NSW

Sunday, July 13th

Finnians Irish Tavern, Port Macquarie, NSW