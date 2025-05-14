Australian rock duo Skeggs are taking a trip to the islands with their latest release, offering up the next preview of their upcoming EP.
Top Heavy is set to drop on June 27th via Loma Vista Recordings. To celebrate, Ben Reed (vocals, guitar) and Johnny Lani (drums) have released the second single, “State of Hawaii” – a breezy, laid-back tribute to coastal living.
On the track, Reed shares, “We had a bit of fun with this song in the studio where we tried a few different versions and then thought it would be fun to go a little Latin or Cuban, a bit of a mix of things. We got some congas in there and trumpet for the first time, as well as some Spanish vocals.”
The release comes with a music video shot on tour, directed and produced by Kale Neville (watch it below).
“State of Hawaii” follows “So Excited”, with both tracks set to feature on Top Heavy.
Skeggs are wrapping up their Europe and UK leg after a headlining stint in North America. The duo will return home next month for shows across Australia, kicking off on June 7th at VIVID in Sydney.
Skeggs’s “State of Hawaii” is out now via Loma Vista Recordings. Pre-save Top Heavy here.
Skeggs Australian Tour 2025
Friday, June 7th
Vivid @ Carriageworks, Sydney, NSW
Thursday, June 12th
Dunsborough Tavern, Dunsborough, WA
Friday, June 13th
Froth Craft Bunbrewery, Bunbury, WA
Saturday, June 14th
Astor Theatre, Perth, WA
Thursday, June 19th
Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA
Friday, June 20th
Forum, Melbourne, VIC
Saturday, June 28th
The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD
Thursday, July 10th
The Recky, Forster, NSW
Friday, July 11th
Jetty Beach House, Coffs Harbour, NSW
Saturday, July 12th
Kingscliff Beach Hotel, Kingscliff, NSW
Sunday, July 13th
Finnians Irish Tavern, Port Macquarie, NSW