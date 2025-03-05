Skegss are back with music they want you to wash down with a cold one.

It’s their first release since their third album Pacific Highway Music from last October. Skegss described the reception as “really positive” to that album in a recent interview with Rolling Stone AU/NZ.

On “So Excited”, vocalist Ben Reed sings of the burning love and subsequent heartbreak which often make up a scene that “seems so familiar.”

“This song came together real quick in the studio, it took us a couple of days to feel the structure out, but the whole thing felt like a nice impulse that we rode,” Reed says. “So Excited” was recorded with the band’s longtime collaborator Chris Collins.

“If we want to see the forest from the trees, then we’re gonna have to agree to disagree,” Reed sings.

“Instead of making things complicated, let’s all agree to disagree more and enjoy the same things we all like as people,” the band shared. “Hope you find yourself a nice cold beer and enjoy it. We all have a past and we all have a future.”

“So Excited” arrives alongside a music video that premiered with psychedelic countdown visuals. It came together “really last minute.” Reed added: “It was such a fun day making it, it feels magic when you wing things and they somehow work out.”

Love Skegss? Get the latest Skegss news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Filmed and edited by Kale Neville, the music video follows the love of two children until marriage. A boy buys a bouquet for a girl, who both become enamoured through to their adulthood. Their wedding takes place on a beach, where Reed acts as officiant.

Drone footage by Nelson Patchett shifts perspectives to allow for the bigger picture. Do we have what it takes to maintain our dearest relationships?

Skegss’ previous single, “High Beaming”, has easily surpassed one million streams on Spotify. They’re currently on their five-week US leg of their massive Australian, UK, US, and Europe tour. “I love being in a new spot, buggered and hungover – it puts me in a weirdly positive state,” Reed recently told Rolling Stone AU/NZ. “That’s where you gather all the ideas, then you get home, settle in, and piece it all together.”

Skegss’ “So Excited” is out now.