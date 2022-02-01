Skegss are back with their first new music of the year with the infectious singles ‘Stranger Days’ and ‘December’.

The infectious ‘Stranger Days’ debuted last night with a new music video. Directed by the band alongside Jamieson Kerr, it sees drummer Jonny Lani prepare to run a marathon as the rest of the band do their bit to help him as only Skegss could – by offering him beers from the side of the road. It culminates in Lani joyously running onstage at one of the band’s gigs.

“I think I wrote it a while ago, being in a mood where it’s epic to try and ride out your ambitions and try and always look back when you kook it at life, and say I will try to be better, be a better friend, better partner, get better at getting better,” Ben Reed explained of the hopeful track. “Life is a changing, strange constant. But the more the days go on you get over things, so it’s about riding those feelings out when you get weirded out by the world.”

Check out ‘Stranger Days’ by Skegss:

‘December’, meanwhile, is a heartfelt ode to Christmas and the Aussie summer, a nostalgia-filled remembrance of being in one’s hometown for the holidays. “‘December’ just happened naturally, the chord progression just rang a bit in the theme of Christmas and I must have been thinking about just how much fun it is over summer in my hometown,” Reed continued. “Having beers down at the local pub on Chrissy Eve and just seeing the crew you grew up with.

It’s epic the years when everyone is in town for it, it’s not even Christmas Day, it’s just the whole summer period. And I reckon so many times my New Year’s resolution is to get healthy and probably give the booze a spell, but I go one day, it gets hell hot and I end up with a beer in my hand before I know it. So yeah, all talk every time. Almost part of the tradition.”

The garage rock trio are heading on their first U.S. tour in years in April, with four West Coast dates leading up to their Coachella debut on April 15th and 24th. Before that, they have several Australian dates as they conclude their National Rehearsal Tour. You can find the full list of dates here.

Check out ‘December’ by Skegss: