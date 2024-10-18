It’s a great day to be a Skegss fan with the surf garage rock crew from Northern NSW releasing their third studio record Pacific Highway Music today.

The album has been described as having “a wildly unpredictable sound” and details a “newly heightened creative energy to every aspect of Skegss’ explosive yet introspective form of rock.”

Centered on singer/guitarist Ben Reed’s frenetic and playful lyricism, he and bandmate Jonny Lani (drums) have explored “complicated elements of the human experience” on the record.

The duo recorded the album in the US – spending time at famous Los Angeles studios The Village and Fivestar Studios. They also spent time cutting demos at Rancho de la Luna in Joshua Tree with studio owner Dave Catching (Queens of the Stone Age, Mark Lanegan).

The album title is an ode to the coastal road they’ve spent oodles of time on travelling to and from gigs and surf trips.

“I’ve spent a lot of my life driving on the Pacific Highway, and most of the time it puts me in a bit of hypnotic state,” Reed said.

“With this album I tried to be as honest as possible, but I also wanted to create the kind of songs that give you that same feeling—songs where you can shut your eyes, let your imagination take over, and drift off into another world that exists only in your mind.”

Skegss will celebrate the release of Pacific Highway Music with some sold-out shows in Sydney this weekend, and another gig in Melbourne on Thursday 24th October. But in between those shows, you still have a chance to meet them at a handful of instore album signings which they’re doing in Woolongong, Newcastle and Melbourne. You can find all the details on the band’s website.

There’s no news of any other Australian dates yet, but, they’ll be heading to North America for a run of shows to promote the album from February through to April.

Pacific Highway Music is out now via Loma Vista Recordings.