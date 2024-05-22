Skegss are back with new music.

The iconic surf-rock band have shared their new single “Spaceman”, which features their friend, Ruku/Ricky the Alien.

“Spaceman” might only be releasing in 2024, but the song has been in the works for a while, according to Skegss.

“Made this song during the pandemic and it’s had a couple of versions, but happy we kept trying new things with this one and where we got it to. It’s funny how far we are from outer space, sleeping is hard sometimes but thinking about outer space is harder. With a shoulder shrug… Spaceman,” the band share.

You can watch the accompanying music video below, and witness Skegss’ otherworldly encounter.

“We found an alien, his name is Ruku Chismun, which translates to Ricky Cheesemoon. Stuck on Earth, space is 62 miles away, so far without a spaceship!” says Ben Reed.

“He looked a similar age to us in light years, so we thought we would show him what we do for fun to cheer him up. He found a groove, he accidently fell in love and he lost his way twice. Can Ruku Chismun pull through…”

Love Indie? Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Also announced today, Skegss are hitting the road for a massive regional Australian tour in celebration of their new single.

Accompanied by Carla Geneve (except Victoria dates) and Good Sniff (Victoria only), they’ll perform in Torquay, Frankston, Ballarat, Gold Coast, Byron Bay, Rockhampton, Townsville, Cairns, Albury, Wagga Wagga, Jindabyne, and Ulladulla through June and July (see full dates below).

Following 2022’s double release of “Stranger Days” and “December”, “Spaceman” reintroduces Skegss to the world as the duo of Reed alongside Jonny Lani.

The band announced last year that they were no longer a trio with the departure of Toby Cregan.

The news was confirmed in a statement shared by the musician on social media. “I have been so lucky to have been in @skegss for about 10 years and I have had some of the best times of my life and made friendships that will remain forever,” he wrote on Instagram, accompanied by a series of photos of the band throughout their career.

“It has been probably the hardest decision I have ever had to make but Splendour this year will be my last show with the band. I just want to live a simpler more wholesome life where I can spend more time with family, friends and my dog.”

Skegss’ last album, Rehearsal, topped the ARIA Albums Chart in 2021.

Skegss’ “Spaceman” is out now via Loma Vista Recordings.

Skegss 2024 Regional Australian Tour

With special guests Carla Geneve (Except Victoria dates) & Good Sniff (Victoria only)

Tickets available via skegss.com

Friday, June 14th

Torquay Hotel, Torquay, VIC

Saturday, June 15th

Pier Bandroom, Frankston, VIC

Sunday, June 16th (Matinee U18’s Show)

Volta, Ballarat, VIC

Sunday, June 16th (18+ Show)

Volta, Ballarat, VIC

Sunday, June 30th

Miami Marketta, Gold Coast, QLD

Thursday, July 4th

Beach Hotel, Byron Bay, NSW

Thursday, July 12th

Flamingos, Rockhampton, QLD

Saturday, July 13th

Dalrymple Hotel, Townsville, QLD

Sunday, July 14th

Edge Hill Tavern, Cairns, QLD

Thursday, July 18th

Beer Deluxe, Albury, NSW

Friday, July 19th

Tilly’s, Wagga Wagga, NSW

Saturday, July 20th

The Station, Jindabyne, NSW

Sunday, July 21st

Marlin Hotel, Ulladulla, NSW