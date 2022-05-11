Fancy a completely free three-day festival with the likes of Skegss and Thelma Plum on the bill? Of course you do.

The lineup for the first-ever Springtime festival has been unveiled and it’s a lot of bang for literally no bucks. The location couldn’t be better either, with the event taking place across the streets and beaches of Surfers Paradise from Friday, September 2nd until Sunday, September 4th.

While there will be some ticketed sideshows in the surrounding areas, the main Springtime festival will be completely free for fans to attend. “No tricks. No gimmicks. No hidden fees. Just free live music,” as the organiser’s put it.



Electronic hip hop duo Hermitude headline the Friday, with the likes of Beks, Sneaky Sound System, and Peach Fur backing them up.

On Saturday, Thelma Plum, Haiku Hands, and IVEY lead a strong lineup. There’s no lazy Sunday planned with a stacked bill of rock, including Skegss, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, and Teenage Dads.

“We can’t think of a better way to welcome in spring on the coast than with an all-age contemporary music festival like Springtime,” Springtime director Mark Duckworth said. “The Gold Coast has such a strong calibre of artists emerging from the city and we can’t wait to showcase their music alongside the counties best, in this perfect location.”

Tickets obviously don’t go on sale since it’s a free event but you can find out more about Springtime here.

Springtime 2022 Lineup

Friday, September 2nd

Hermitude

Sneaky Sound System

JK-47

Peach Fur

DVNA

Buttered

Girl & Girl

Beks

VICES

Saturday, September 3rd

Thelma Plum

Ninajirachi

Skunkhour

Haiku Hands

IVEY

Ebony Boadu

Saint Lane

EUCA

Fletcher

Giv & Latour

Samin & Lotnic

Sunday, September 4th

Skegss

Alex The Astronaut

Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers

The Lazy Eyes

Teenage Dads

The Oogars

South Summit

Just Jessie

Geniie Boy