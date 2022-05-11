Fancy a completely free three-day festival with the likes of Skegss and Thelma Plum on the bill? Of course you do.
The lineup for the first-ever Springtime festival has been unveiled and it’s a lot of bang for literally no bucks. The location couldn’t be better either, with the event taking place across the streets and beaches of Surfers Paradise from Friday, September 2nd until Sunday, September 4th.
While there will be some ticketed sideshows in the surrounding areas, the main Springtime festival will be completely free for fans to attend. “No tricks. No gimmicks. No hidden fees. Just free live music,” as the organiser’s put it.
Electronic hip hop duo Hermitude headline the Friday, with the likes of Beks, Sneaky Sound System, and Peach Fur backing them up.
On Saturday, Thelma Plum, Haiku Hands, and IVEY lead a strong lineup. There’s no lazy Sunday planned with a stacked bill of rock, including Skegss, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, and Teenage Dads.
“We can’t think of a better way to welcome in spring on the coast than with an all-age contemporary music festival like Springtime,” Springtime director Mark Duckworth said. “The Gold Coast has such a strong calibre of artists emerging from the city and we can’t wait to showcase their music alongside the counties best, in this perfect location.”
Tickets obviously don’t go on sale since it’s a free event but you can find out more about Springtime here.
Springtime 2022 Lineup
Friday, September 2nd
Hermitude
Sneaky Sound System
JK-47
Peach Fur
DVNA
Buttered
Girl & Girl
Beks
VICES
Saturday, September 3rd
Thelma Plum
Ninajirachi
Skunkhour
Haiku Hands
IVEY
Ebony Boadu
Saint Lane
EUCA
Fletcher
Giv & Latour
Samin & Lotnic
Sunday, September 4th
Skegss
Alex The Astronaut
Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers
The Lazy Eyes
Teenage Dads
The Oogars
South Summit
Just Jessie
Geniie Boy