Skepta has revealed that he plans to step back from making new music in order to pursue other creative endeavours.

The British grime MC took to Instagram Story to announce to fans to announce the news, confirming that All In is “all the music I have to give. I have no unreleased music, feels good to clear the outbox.”

He added: “Sure you all know, I’m a producer at heart and I have so many ideas that I want to work on with other artists. Upcoming and established, young and OG. Skepta on production. It’s that time.”

While we won’t likely hear any more music from Skepta, he added that he still “definitely [wants] to make an all-female album.”

He explained that there were many “fire female artists, rappers and singers” and he’s hoping to make a “hard 13 track female-only album FULL of classics.”

In a new interview with BBC Radio 1Xtra, Skepta elaborated on his reasons behind the announcement, saying he wanted to become “more than a rapper”.

“It was just a thought in my head where I was like, ‘I just wanna do more than just being a rapper’, because that’s a waste of talent,” he said.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“I feel like right now I want to become more behind the production.”

Going on to name his dream collaboration, Skepta added, “I want to produce albums for people—I’d love to produce Rihanna’s album, that would be a dream. I’d probably make Rihanna’s hardest album.”

He continued, “I feel like now I just want to branch out. I can’t be a rapper, it’s a waste of talent. I feel like rapping for artists is some sort of therapy — but after a while it’s like I’ve said everything—from being a confused African child to being a chief in my dad’s village.

“I’ve rapped myself to my nirvana, I’ve rapped myself into it somehow.”

Check out Skepta on BBC Radio 1Xtra: