Everyone knows that Black Sabbath were the first heavy metal band so it’s not surprising that Slash believes they had the heaviest riff ever.

In a interview on L.A.’s 95.5 KLOS, the Guns N’ Roses guitarist discussed his love of Ozzy Osbourne and co. (as per Ultimate Guitar). “The first Sabbath record just had the biggest impact on me,” he remembered. “Because, when you think about it, in the landscape of all the other music that was happening at the time, there’s this one dark record that comes out that really created what you would consider dark heavy metal and created the path for everything that was to follow.”

Slash then explained what Sabbath records he adored in particular: “I also love the Sabbath Bloody Sabbath record. I mean, really all those records… But the first one and the Sabbath Bloody Sabbath record probably had the biggest impact on me,” he said.

It was a song on Sabbath Bloody Sabbath that really blew him away. “The title track, that breakdown towards the end of the song,” he said. “There’s just nothing that’s ever come out that’s heavier than that. Not one band that I can think of has a riff that is as heavy as ‘Sabbath Bloody Sabbath’.”

It’s not the first time Slash has publicly praised the influence of Black Sabbath. In a lengthy Instagram post last year, he detailed what he thought was the band’s most underrated record.

“Out of Black Sabbath’s legendary first six albums, Sabotage is the least celebrated for some reason,” he stated. “I on the other hand think it’s criminally underrated because this record came at a time when the band was putting out one platinum record after the next and they were starting to get the attention of the masses.

While most fans might not agree with my opinions due to the presence of synthesizers in a Heavy Metal record, I feel this is probably the heaviest record in Black Sabbath’s entire discography.”

Check out ‘Sabbath Bloody Sabbath’ by Black Sabbath: