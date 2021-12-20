Black Sabbath fans, listen up: Tony Iommi says he’s got “four or five hundred riffs” on his phone so he might have new music in the not-too-distant future.

The band’s guitarist was recently speaking to Planet Rock (as per Blabbermouth) when talk turned to the possibility of him making new music.

“(There’s) a good chance,” he insisted. “I enjoy doing this. I’ve got so much stuff, I just wanna get started on getting it together now. Because my phone, there’s four of five hundred riffs on it.”

That’s a lot of unused music. And Iommi continued by detailing how desperate he is to get them out into the world. “And I’ve gotta get ’em off,” he said. “It’s getting around to doing it – that’s the thing. It’s just an abundance of all this stuff that I need to… ‘Cause the pandemic put a bit of a block on it, really.

And I was working it out and the engineer was coming over and we were getting through some thing. But then when that happened and you couldn’t have anybody in the house or in the studio, it put the kibosh on that for a bit. And then I started getting involved in other stuff. And it’s just kicking back on again. I’ve gotta get back into getting these things down properly.”

When the Planet Rock host noted that Metallica‘s guitarist Kirk Hammett lost a phone with over 300 pieces of music on it while preparing for the band’s last studio album, Iommi laughed. “Hardwired… To Self-Destruct,” he said. “I heard that. That must be awful. Somebody will nick my phone now. It’s on my other phone.”

Black Sabbath last toured together in 2017, bringing an end to their iconic four-decade career. Iommi actually released new music this year: he dropped his first new song in over eight years last month, the powerful instrumental ‘Scent of Dark’.

Check out ‘Scent of Dark’ by Tony Iommi: